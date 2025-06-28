Bruins Make Six Selections on Day Two of 2025 NHL Entry Draft 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 28, that the team has made six selections on day two of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Boston selected forward William Moore in the second round (51st overall), defenseman Liam Pettersson in the second round (61st overall), forward Cooper Simpson in the third round (79th overall), defenseman Vashek Blanar in the fourth round (100th overall), forward Cole Chandler in the fifth round (133rd overall) and forward Kirill Yemelyanov in the sixth round (165th overall).

The team acquired a 2025 third-round draft pick (Cooper Simpson) and 2025 fourth-round draft pick (108th overall) from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick (69th overall).

Boston traded the 2025 fourth-round draft pick (108th overall) to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

William Moore, Forward, Second Round, 51st Overall

Moore, 18, appeared in 64 games for the U.S. U18 National Team of the National Team Development Program during the 2024-25 season, recording 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points. The 6-foot-3, 181 pound forward ranked second in scoring and tied for second in goals for the U.S. U18 National Team. In 2023-24, Moore appeared in 50 games for the U.S. U17 National Team of the National Team Development program, totaling 23 goals and 20 assists for 43 points. Internationally, Moore won bronze with the United States at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying 11 points in seven tournament games.

Moore was also a member of the United States silver medal-winning team at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he led the tournament in scoring with 12 points and was named to the tournament’s all-star team. The Mississauga, Ontario native is committed to Boston College for the 2025-26 season.

Liam Pettersson, Defenseman, Second Round, 61st Overall

Pettersson, 18, appeared in 39 games with the Växjö Lakers HC of the Swedish J20 Nationell League during the 2024-25 season. He led Växjö defensemen in scoring, recording six goals and 15 assists for 21 points. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound blueliner also appeared in seven games for the club's J18 team and five games for the team in the Swedish Hockey League. In 2023-24, the Gislaved, Sweden native skated in 14 games for Växjö’s J18 team in the Swedish J18 Region League, notching one goal and 12 assists for 13 points.

Cooper Simpson, Forward, Third Round, 79th Overall

Simpson, 18, appeared in 31 games with Shakopee High School during the 2024-25 season. He led Minnesota high school skaters in goals and ranked fourth in scoring, recording 49 goals and 34 assists for 83 points. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward also played in nine games with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2024-25, tallying seven goals and one assists for eight points.

He appeared in 31 games with Tri-City during the 2023-24 season, recording seven goals and six assists for 13 points. Simpson has skated in 108 career games with Shakopee High School from 2021-25, totaling 139 goals and 100 assists for 239 points. The Shakopee, Minnesota native skated in five games with the United States U18 Team at 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Simpson is committed to play at the University of North Dakota for the 2025-26 season.

Vashek Blanar, Defenseman, Fourth Round, 100th Overall

Blanar, 18, skated in 38 games with IF Troja-Ljungby of the Swedish J18 Region League during the 2024-25 season, recording six goals and 15 assists for. He led defensemen and ranked fourth among all skaters in scoring. The 6-foot-4, 183-pound defenseman also appeared in four games with the club’s J20 team, notching one assist.

Blanar was born in Vail, Colorado before moving to Czechia. In 2023-24, he played in 28 games as captain for Hässelby Kälvesta HC of the Swedish J18 Division 1 League, collecting 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points.

Cole Chandler, Forward, Fifth Round, 133rd Overall

Chandler, 18, skated in 64 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound forward appeared in 25 games with Shawinigan in 2023-24, tallying three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

The Bedford, Nova Scotia native was a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning team the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording two assists in eight games.

Kirill Yemelyanov, Forward, Sixth Round, 165th Overall

Yemelyanov, 18, skated in 35 games with Loko Yaroslavl of the Russian Molodyozhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward ranked tied for fourth in goals and tied for sixth in points among Loko Yaroslavl skaters. The Irkutsk, Russia native appeared in 44 games with Loko Yaroslavl in 2023-24, totaling 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.