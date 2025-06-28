Hagens: 'Coolest Thing in the World' to Stay in Boston

Bruins select Boston College centerman with seventh overall pick

GettyImages-2222530415

BOSTON – James Hagens has always been a fan of Adam Sandler.

In fact, his favorite movie of all-time is “Happy Gilmore.”

So, how fitting was it on Friday night when that iconic character appeared on screen to announce the Boston Bruins’ selection for the seventh overall pick: “from Boston College…James Hagens.”

“It was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever had,” Hagens said from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “I love Happy Gilmore, it’s my favorite movie – so seeing him up on the screen and you’re sitting there, you’re hoping he says your name, and he says Boston College…it’s something that doesn’t feel real. He’s a funny guy so hopefully I can meet him in person one day.”

Hagens, a left-shot centerman, also hopes that one day he is pulling the Spoked-B over his head to step onto the ice at TD Garden. The 18-year-old Long Island native was elated to be staying in The Hub where he is set to be a sophomore for the Eagles this fall.

“It’s the coolest thing in the world. It’s close to home, it’s nice for my parents,” said Hagens. “I wanted to go to school in Boston, turns out I’m a Boston Bruin now. It all worked out. It’s a really, really cool moment and something that you just have to soak in with your family.”

Elaine Cavalieri goes 1-on-1 with Hagens

The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder posted 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games as a freshman for BC in 2024-25.

“We’re really excited, the skillset that James brings, the competitiveness, his ability to excel on the big stage against his peer group has really been excellent,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said from inside Heritage Hall at TD Garden. “He’s a driven kid. He wants to play in those situations. He’s proven that he can play in those situations. We’re really excited, very pleased to select James Hagens as a Boston Bruin tonight.”

Hagens is now one of several Bruins draft picks with the Eagles, joining Andre Gasseau (2021 seventh rounder), Oskar Jellvik (2021 fifth rounder), and Dean Letourneau (2024 first rounder), as well as Kristian Kostadinksi (2023 seventh rounder), who is set to be a freshman in the Fall.

“We’re fortunate we already had a couple other prospects playing at BC and you get to know James…as far as his personality, how he interacts with teammates,” said Sweeney. “We saw him play quite a bit, but we saw him play in the World Juniors where he excelled there. It’s really been a two-year process of watching him play and lead his peer group.

“And then making the jump to college hockey which is not an easy thing to do. Hockey East is a tough, tough conference. He’s playing on the top line every night and you watch him continue to get better and then go off to World Juniors and really thrive and lead a team [USA] there to a gold medal.

“It added a little layer to have a couple teammates and have us be able to watch him. Now we’ll be able to watch him closely as a member of the Boston Bruins.”

Eric Russo speaks to Don Sweeney following round one of the NHL Draft

Hagens’ brother, Michael, is also a defenseman for Boston College and nearly two years his senior.

“It was cool to be able to stand up and hug him, the one that’s pushed me all these years especially this past year at school. I’m right around the corner from him so it’s pretty nice,” said Hagens.

“Boston, it’s really a dream come true. Being able to be in Boston, be so close to my brother and family, I take so much pride in it. I know how much these fans care for the Bruins and I’m really excited to hopefully impact the team someday.”

Hagens said he had many conversations with members of the Bruins organization in the lead up to the Draft.

“I talked to them a lot,” said Hagens. “My sister had a tournament out in Boston, so we were up [there visiting] and I was able to meet with one of the scouts there. I was in contact with them a lot, obviously, being close to them, being at Boston College.

“Obviously, you have no idea where you’re gonna go, where you’re gonna end up. It’s pure excitement once you hear your name called and it’s the Boston Bruins picking.”

James Hagens is selected 7th overall by the Boston Bruins.

The third-ranked North American skater, per NHL Central Scouting, Hagens said he expects that it will certainly help to have the Bruins so close by as he continues his collegiate career at Chestnut Hill.

“I think it definitely will [help], especially the connections I made at Boston College. We have a ton of Massachusetts kids that go to that school, a bunch of buddies of our own. When you’re familiar with a place it’s just that much easier to feel more comfortable,” said Hagens.

“That’s definitely something that’s really impactful. They’re able to come to almost all your home games, you’re right down the street so that helps out a lot.”

Hagens said that any discussions about whether he plays elsewhere in the Fall will happen down the road.

“That’s a talk you have to have with the Bruins and their staff,” said Hagens. “I can’t give you an answer, I don’t know myself. But I want to play int he NHL. I’m sure that’s everyone else’s goal. I feel ready.”

Hagens did acknowledge that his mind immediately went to the thought of potentially playing alongside the likes of David Pastrnak someday.

“I think your mind just goes right to it,” said Hagens. “I would love to be on the ice with a guy like that. I would love to be able to make hockey plays with someone of that high caliber...I’m really excited…now it’s just thinking about getting to Dev Camp and doing well.”

James Hagens speaks to the media in Los Angeles after being selected 7th overall

