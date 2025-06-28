Hagens: 'Coolest Thing in the World' to Stay in Boston

BOSTON – James Hagens has always been a fan of Adam Sandler.

In fact, his favorite movie of all-time is “Happy Gilmore.”

So, how fitting was it on Friday night when that iconic character appeared on screen to announce the Boston Bruins’ selection for the seventh overall pick: “from Boston College…James Hagens.”

“It was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever had,” Hagens said from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “I love Happy Gilmore, it’s my favorite movie – so seeing him up on the screen and you’re sitting there, you’re hoping he says your name, and he says Boston College…it’s something that doesn’t feel real. He’s a funny guy so hopefully I can meet him in person one day.”

Hagens, a left-shot centerman, also hopes that one day he is pulling the Spoked-B over his head to step onto the ice at TD Garden. The 18-year-old Long Island native was elated to be staying in The Hub where he is set to be a sophomore for the Eagles this fall.

“It’s the coolest thing in the world. It’s close to home, it’s nice for my parents,” said Hagens. “I wanted to go to school in Boston, turns out I’m a Boston Bruin now. It all worked out. It’s a really, really cool moment and something that you just have to soak in with your family.”