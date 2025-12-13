Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for the Wild 

Boston will face Minnesota on Sunday at Grand Casino Arena

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

SAINT PAUL –– The Boston Bruins took the ice at TRIA Rink on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.​

This is the last stop of the Bruins’ three-game road trip, which they have gone 2-0 on so far, beating the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets.

“We still have a job to do tomorrow,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think that’s one of those standards and culture, we want to stay with it. It’s been around for a long time – we want to stay focused on practices just like today. Even if you win a few games, things shouldn't change.”

​Here is everything you need to know from the skate:​

Khusnutdinov Playing Former Team

Marat Khusnutdinov is back in Minnesota for the first time since getting traded to Boston in March. The 23-year-old forward was a second-round pick for the Wild in the 2020 NHL Draft, and he played a cumulative 73 games for the team over two seasons.

“I think it’s a good trade [for] me. More ice time on [the] Bruins. Playing power play,” Khusnutdinov said. “I played fourth line, second line, first line. It is good for me…It doesn’t matter which line; good for me.”

Khusnutdinov has eight points (four goals, four assists) through 27 games this season with the B’s. He has most recently been on the third line with Fraser Minten and David Pastrnak, but practiced with Casey Mittelstadt and Jeffrey Viel on Saturday.

​“He is still feeling things out here. How to play in this league and how to play in a consistent way, I would say,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Khusnutdinov. “I thought [Thursday] night was one of his better games. For me, it’s nice he competes, he has a lot of speed, and I can throw him on any line or any position – that’s what I like about him.”

Injury Updates

The Bruins lost Jonathan Aspirot (upper body) and Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) to injuries during Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Neither player participated in practice on Saturday.​

“Both most likely will be out tomorrow,” Sturm said. “We just have to wait until we get back to Boston to see how long. I don’t think it’s going to be too long; we’ll see.”

Pavel Zacha also did not skate with the team, but Sturm said it was just a maintenance day for the forward and he “should be ready for tomorrow.” Zacha has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 31 games, and five points in his last five matchups.

Sturm talks after practice @ MIN

Homecoming for Mittelstadt

Mittelstadt will have some extra support in the building on Sunday. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native said a group of his family and friends is coming out to the game.

“I have a lot of memories here,” Mittelstadt said. “To get to play here is awesome.”

With a team off-day on Friday, Mittelstadt was able to make it home for his brother John’s engagement.

“It was a fun night with my family and his fiancée’s family. It’s been a good day,” Mittelstadt said. “I didn’t tell him I was coming, so I guess he didn’t know I was going to be there. I thought he would figure it out, but he didn’t. It was a nice surprise.”

After missing a stretch of games in November due to injury, Mittelstadt has been finding his footing as of late. The forward has two goals in the last three games, and a total of 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 22 games.

“I think the big thing for us is knowing when to pressure and when to kind of back off. I think that’s the in between you have to figure out, and maybe took us a little bit longer than we wanted,” Mittelstadt said. “I think guys are really starting to feel comfortable in where they need to be and what their job is; Marco has done a very good job making that clear, and that’s all you can really ask for from a coach.”

Facing Quinn Hughes

There will be a new face in the Wild’s lineup on Sunday. Minnesota acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in exchange for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

​“They made a pretty aggressive trade last night, so we just have to make sure we’re going to be ready to go tomorrow, because that building will be buzzing,” Sturm said.

Hughes has 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) through 26 games this season. The 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner had spent eight years with the Canucks before getting traded to the Wild.

“Those players are special. I always say, you almost have to treat him like Makar, that kind of player. You’ve just got to make sure you’re always aware when he’s on the ice,” Sturm said. “We want to play hard against him, don’t give him that room.”

Mittelstadt and Khusnutdinov talk after practice in Minnesota

