Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for the Wild 

SAINT PAUL –– The Boston Bruins took the ice at TRIA Rink on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.​

This is the last stop of the Bruins’ three-game road trip, which they have gone 2-0 on so far, beating the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets.

“We still have a job to do tomorrow,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think that’s one of those standards and culture, we want to stay with it. It’s been around for a long time – we want to stay focused on practices just like today. Even if you win a few games, things shouldn't change.”

​Here is everything you need to know from the skate:​

Khusnutdinov Playing Former Team

Marat Khusnutdinov is back in Minnesota for the first time since getting traded to Boston in March. The 23-year-old forward was a second-round pick for the Wild in the 2020 NHL Draft, and he played a cumulative 73 games for the team over two seasons.

“I think it’s a good trade [for] me. More ice time on [the] Bruins. Playing power play,” Khusnutdinov said. “I played fourth line, second line, first line. It is good for me…It doesn’t matter which line; good for me.”

Khusnutdinov has eight points (four goals, four assists) through 27 games this season with the B’s. He has most recently been on the third line with Fraser Minten and David Pastrnak, but practiced with Casey Mittelstadt and Jeffrey Viel on Saturday.

​“He is still feeling things out here. How to play in this league and how to play in a consistent way, I would say,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Khusnutdinov. “I thought [Thursday] night was one of his better games. For me, it’s nice he competes, he has a lot of speed, and I can throw him on any line or any position – that’s what I like about him.”

​Injury Updates

The Bruins lost Jonathan Aspirot (upper body) and Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) to injuries during Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Neither player participated in practice on Saturday.​

“Both most likely will be out tomorrow,” Sturm said. “We just have to wait until we get back to Boston to see how long. I don’t think it’s going to be too long; we’ll see.”

Pavel Zacha also did not skate with the team, but Sturm said it was just a maintenance day for the forward and he “should be ready for tomorrow.” Zacha has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 31 games, and five points in his last five matchups.