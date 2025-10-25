Swayman, Bruins hang on against Avalanche to end 6-game skid

Viktor Arvidsson, Michael Eyssimont and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (4-6-0), who finished a three-game homestand 1-2-0. Mason Lohrei had three assists.

"When you play a team like [Colorado], you need strong special teams and you need a goalie who can stop the puck, and maybe steal a game. [Swayman] was excellent again today," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice for Colorado (5-1-3), which lost in regulation for the first time this season and is 0-1-2 in its past three games. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves.

"I thought we played well," MacKinnon said. "It's just unfortunate we couldn't put it away early. We had a lot of looks, a lot of chances, and we were dominating, but let them back in it. They held it down the second half of the game, but the first half of the game we had chances to get a good lead … I thought we really outplayed them, honestly. Swayman had a night."

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period, receiving MacKinnon's backhand pass from behind the net and beating Swayman to the short side with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Arvidsson scored at 14:16 to tie the game 1-1. He recovered his own rebound behind the net and scored his first goal of the season when his shot from the end wall ricochetted off Wedgewood's blocker on the short side.

"I've been all over it and shooting a lot, so it was nice to see it finally go in," Arvidsson said.