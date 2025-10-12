Kastelic has 2 points, Bruins top Sabres to win 3rd straight

Pavel Zacha and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Bruins (3-0-0). Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves.

“The energy in here right now is amazing,” Kastelic said. “It’s truly a great room to come into every day, right from the staff down to the boys. Everybody’s coming to the rink with a smile, hungry to work and get better each and every day. The energy right now, I’ve got no complaints.”

Jason Zucker scored for the Sabres (0-2-0) and Alex Lyon made 28 saves.

“We need to raise our level of compete," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "I thought our compete was terrible. Worst compete and skating I’ve seen. We’ve got to compete."

Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 15:48 of the first period, skating into a one-timer from the left face-off circle off the pass from defenseman Jordan Harris.