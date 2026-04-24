Sabres edge Bruins in Game 3, take lead in Eastern 1st Round

Ostlund added an empty-net goal at 18:36 for the 3-1 final.

“He played a real solid game for us,” Ruff said. “It was a little disjointed with all the penalties, so I would’ve liked to see him play a little bit more because he was going so good. For a first playoff game with us, he gets an A-plus.”

The Sabres went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including denying the Bruins on two power plays 46 seconds apart in the third. Lyon made a pad save on Pavel Zacha’s one-timer from the right circle with 4:25 left during the second of those man-advantages.

“We weren’t happy with our first couple of kills,” Ruff said. “We lost a little bit of our positioning and gave them a couple of big opportunities. We went through those after the first period and those last two kills were excellent. We made it tough, and we got a couple of great blocks.”

A strong forecheck by the Bruins’ fourth line led to Boston taking a 1-0 lead at 3:26 of the second. With the Sabres forced to clear the puck, Charlie McAvoy quickly retrieved it deep in the defensive zone, eluded a defender and moved it along the wall to Jeannot, who entered the zone and took a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Lyon short side.

It was Jeannot’s first playoff goal in his 19th postseason game.

“It was a good, heavy shift with good hits,” Jeannot said. “We were playing a simple game all night long and it was nice to see one go in, but I would rather have the win.”

Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson was awarded a penalty shot at 9:50 after being slashed by Rasmus Dahlin on a breakaway, but Lyon stopped his attempt with the blocker.

The Sabres then tied it 1-1 at 10:58. Ostlund carried the puck below the goal line on the left side and made a saucer pass to Byram, who quickly shot from the right circle. The puck ricocheted off the stick of Bruins forward James Hagens and slipped past Swayman’s left shoulder.

“It was definitely a turning point,” Ruff said of Lyon’s save on the penalty shot. “He came up with a huge save for us at a crucial time we needed him.”

Boston understands it needs to respond Sunday or it could be facing elimination when the series shifts back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Tuesday.

“We need to put this one behind us,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “We’ll address it the next few days, the areas where we can be better and we’ve got to bounce back. We’ve done it all year long and that’s going to be the biggest message. Nothing really changes. We did it in Buffalo. We did it all season long. We always bounce back and we’re still in a really good spot.”

NOTES: Ostlund became the fourth rookie in Sabres history to record multiple points in his first career playoff game. The others: Pierre Turgeon (two goals, one assist in Game 1 of the 1988 Adams Division Semifinals against the Bruins), Richard Smehlik (two assists in Game 1 of the 1993 Adams Division Semifinals against the Bruins) and Bill Stewart (two assists in Game 1 of the 1978 Preliminary Round against the New York Rangers). ... Lyon became the second goaltender in Sabres history to make a penalty-shot save in the playoffs, joining Dominik Hasek (three). ... Tuch scored his second game-winning goal of the postseason. … McAvoy (assist) became the sixth defenseman in Bruins history with 50 playoff points. He has six goals and 44 assists in 94 postseason games.