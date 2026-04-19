The Sunday Read: Zacha, Mittelstadt Talk Fatherhood Ahead of Playoffs

BUFFALO –– Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt have been carpooling to the rink this week.

​The Boston Bruins forwards were alternating between two places: Warrior Ice Arena and the hospital with their newborn babies. So, it only made sense that they made the trips together.

​Mittelstadt and his fiancée, Tatum, welcomed their son, Macklin, on Tuesday. And, less than 24 hours later and a few doors down the hall, Zacha and his wife, Gaby, welcomed their daughter, Penelope, on Wednesday.

​“It was nice. I feel like, especially for me, I was the second one,” Zacha said. “So I was asking him questions when we were in the delivery room and all that stuff. You don’t usually experience it with another teammate, and a linemate, too, for me.”

​The first-time dads traded stories on the ride to practice on Thursday. Zacha and Mittelstadt were soon pushed to the middle of the on-ice stretch circle for the Bruins, showered with congratulatory stick taps.

​“It was pretty easy, I think, coming into practice. I was excited to see everyone. Even two days without seeing guys during the year feels like a really long time,” Mittelstadt said. “Everyone was excited for us and very supportive.”

​With a playoff spot already clinched by Tuesday’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden, Mittelstadt sat out of the game to be there for Macklin’s birth. Zacha skated in the first period and logged an assist before leaving the matchup early to get to the hospital for Penelope’s eventual arrival.

​“You can tell the guys were excited about it. Even when Pav, he left after the first period, I could hear the locker room. The whole team was cheering, seeing him leaving. I’m like, it doesn’t make sense; he’s not that bad of a player,” head coach Marco Sturm joked. “But it just shows you, the guys are happy about it. They know exactly how big it is. And knowing Pav, he’s very quiet, but he has the big smile on his face, leaving the rink and getting ready to be a dad. It’s the best thing ever. Family is always the most important thing. Then hockey.”

​Zacha was one of the first people to meet Macklin. He just had to walk down the hall to say hello to Mittelstadt’s son.

​“That was pretty cool,” Mittelstadt said. “We were going to stop by and return the favor yesterday when we were leaving, but they were sleeping. I definitely let them sleep and get some rest.”

​Macklin and Tatum are now back at home and doing well, Mittelstadt said. While some have wondered if there is a connection between his son’s name and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, Mittelstadt – with a chuckle – confirmed it had been on Tatum’s list since she was a teenager.