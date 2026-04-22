Arvidsson Scores Twice in Bruins Game 2 Win in Buffalo

BUFFALO –– Marco Sturm sat at the podium on Tuesday morning and called on his second line to step up.

Less than 12 hours later, the trio of Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson combined for five points – including three goals and two assists – en route to the Boston Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 2 at KeyBank Center.

Arvidsson’s two-tally showing tied the first-round series as it now heads back to Boston.

“I called those guys out for a reason, and they just needed a poke. That’s all. And knowing Arvi very well, he’s a guy who takes it very seriously, who takes it to the heart, too. I [knew] he was going to have a good night,” Sturm said. “They played to our identity, let’s put it that way. That was Bruins hockey right from the start to finish.”

After a scoreless first period, the Bruins broke out for three goals in the middle frame, starting with Arvidsson.

Mittelstadt, the former Sabre, battled for the puck along the walls, knocking it loose to Jonathan Aspirot, who sent an outlet pass up to Arvidsson. The 33-year-old forward got behind Buffalo’s defenseman and slipped a backhander five-hole to make it 1-0 at 4:54.

It was Arvidsson’s 16th career playoff goal, good for second-most on the Bruins behind David Pastrnak. Aspirot picked up his first-ever NHL playoff point with the assist.

“I think we skated harder and battled a little bit harder,” Arvidsson said. “I think we came out with that mindset and had a pretty good game.”

Boston widened the gap to 2-0 with what seemed like a dump-in play, and turned into Morgan Geekie’s second goal and fourth point of the series. The forward launched a back-handed shot from center ice into the Sabres’ zone, where it bounced past netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 16:29. Pastrnak and Sean Kuraly had the helpers.

Has Geekie ever scored a goal like that?

“No. I don’t think I ever will again. Honestly, just trying to dump it in and go, lucky bounce. Nice to see it go in,” he said. “I think we started playing in their end a little bit more after that and then just tried to have the mentality of pucks on net.”

Zacha closed out the second with a power-play goal for the 3-0 advantage. Charlie McAvoy pushed the puck over to Pastrnak, who wristed it from above the right circle. Zacha tipped in the shot at 18:10 for his first goal of the postseason. Pastrnak collected his second assist of the night and fifth point of the series.