Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres | First Round

BUFFALO –– The Boston Bruins had five players leading the post-skate stretch on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

James Hagens, Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, Mark Kastelic and Jonathan Aspirot were all pushed to the center for a job that usually takes one person. But this is not just any other game. That group will be making its NHL playoffs debut when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. for Game 1 of the first round against the Buffalo Sabres.

​“It was obviously a cool moment. Just for all of us,” Hagens said. “I have only been here for two games, third now. Everything is coming at you really quick, but these guys have worked all year, all their careers, for this. It is really exciting for me to be able to be along for the journey.”

Hagens will skate on the third line with Minten and Khusnutdinov – a trio that has an average age of 21. They finished out the regular season together and are looking to bring a spark to the series.

“It has been awesome, especially getting to know them off the ice. They’re great guys, funny guys. When you’re able to connect with people like that off the ice, it just kind of leads onto the ice as well,” Hagens said. “Learn every shift – it is playoff hockey. It is obviously going to be a little bit different, but I am excited for it.”

It has been the story of the season for this team. Young and eager players mixed with battle-tested veterans and impactful depth pieces earned the B’s a 100-point showing through 82 games, and got them playing spring hockey. Goaltending, too, of course, has made all the difference. Head coach Marco Sturm wants his group to stick to its identity.

“When we’re hard on pucks, strong on pucks, when we’re physical – we have a chance. If we decide to play their way, might as well stay at home, because they’re that good. If you’re a Boston Bruin, we just have to play that way,” Sturm said. “It is a little bit up to us how we want to play.”

The fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly and Kastelic will be key to implementing this style. The forecheck, hits, fights and – as of late – secondary production have been the hallmarks of that combination.

“It doesn’t change for us. That’s what we try to do every night. Obviously, it ramps up in playoffs. We want to be really hard on them, putting pucks deep. Just play our game, try to grind them down in their end and not fuel their quick transition,” Jeannot said.