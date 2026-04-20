Bruins Regroup and Shift Focus to Game 2 in Buffalo, ‘A Lot of Belief’

BUFFALO –– It was right to the video room for the Boston Bruins on Monday.

After falling 4-3 to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 1 on Sunday, head coach Marco Sturm gathered his team off the ice to review what worked and what didn't in their opening playoff showing.

“There are always areas to improve. But again, overall, we were really detailed. I liked our structure. There were a lot of good things,” Sturm said. “Again, we lost the game, so that means we did something wrong. That’s something, we touched on it today, and try to improve tomorrow.”

The first line of Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak all had a goal on Sunday; Geekie and Pastrnak finished the night with three points apiece. The Bruins had held the Sabres off the scoresheet for two periods while Jeremy Swayman made a total of 34 saves. Buffalo pushed in the end, but the B’s have a foundation to work from.

“The first 50 minutes, we did some good stuff. We can build off that. Obviously, it’s tough when you lose that way, but it’s a lot of hockey left to play. We come here with that mindset and try to win the next game,” Hampus Lindholm said. “It’s playoffs. There are small margins, especially on the road; there’s momentum. You see the energy they get from one goal, and then finding a way to reset and keep playing even though they’re getting their fans behind them a little bit. And try to use that to fuel us instead of maybe giving it to them. Try to play smart in those moments. It’s that time of year – little things are going to win you the game or cost you the game. It’s a tough lesson learned, but like I said, it’s a lot of hockey left.”​

Charlie McAvoy logged a team-high 24:18 of ice time in Game 1 while on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot, as well as on the power play and penalty kill. The defenseman recognized areas of growth after digesting the loss and going through the tape.

“Being better on our forecheck, to keep them from being able to just break out pucks easy and transition. So we’ll look at that. And then with our neutral zone, just trying to have better gaps and making sure we’re not allowing them to make plays through us,” McAvoy said. “I think it’s just the same as yesterday – the excitement of what we were feeling. Come out and just try to play a great hockey game. Just finish it a little bit better.”