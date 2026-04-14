Fraser Minten Receives NESN’s 7th Player Award

The 21-year-old forward has posted 34 points this season for the Bruins

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By NESN

Fraser Minten is the winner of NESN's 7th Player Award for the 2025-26 season, which is selected by fan vote online at NESN.com and presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season.

Minten has appeared in 81 games this season, recording career highs in goals (17), assists (17) and points (34). The 21-year-old leads NHL rookies in plus-minus (+20), also ranking in the top 10 in goals (T-7th), points (T-9th), even strength goals (T-3rd, 16), even strength points (9th, 30) and overtime goals (T-1st, 2). Minten was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for January after leading all rookies in goals (8) and tying for the league lead in points (14), and his season also included his first career overtime goal and shootout goal.

In addition to the 7th Player Award trophy, Minten will receive $5,000 to donate to the charity of his choice. Minten has chosen to donate to Home for Little Wanderers.

Past recipients of NESN’s 7th Player Award currently on the Bruins roster include Morgan Geekie (2025), Pavel Zacha (2023), Jeremy Swayman (2022), Charlie McAvoy (2018), and David Pastrnak (2015 and 2017).  

The winner of the 7th Player Award Sweepstakes, presented by Mario’s Roofing, Siding & Windows, is Catherine Ognissanti, a lifelong Bruins fan from Reading, MA. As the sweepstakes winner, Catherine will receive $25,000 towards home improvement.

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