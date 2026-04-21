Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres | Game 2

BUFFALO –– The Boston Bruins are ready to turn the page to Game 2.

After dropping the first matchup of the series 4-3 to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, the B’s will look to tie things up on Tuesday; Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

“It is a new game today. Just gotta forget about it and learn from it,” Viktor Arvidsson said. “New game today, and we’ve got to be ready for that and be excited for the challenge.”

​Head coach Marco Sturm called upon Arvidsson and his second line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt to bounce back. They were the Bruins’ best 5-on-5 line during the regular season, leading the team with 42 goals scored and a 65.63 goals-for percentage through 59 games together. They are looking to refind that production.

“I think we weren’t as aggressive on the forecheck. I think that’s something we’ve talked about as a line, that we have to go be more aggressive, win our puck battles there. I think we tried to defend a little bit too much,” Zacha said. “There are always ups and downs, so it’s nice to have that comfortability to talk to your teammates. Especially your linemates – we watched the video together, kind of talked what can we do better. That’s how we figure out the approach for us as a line for the next game. I think that’s important to be on the same page. Experience the first game and go from there.”

Sturm was pleased with the performance of his “kid line” with Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov and James Hagens; he said the trio had strong defensive details. Sunday was just the third NHL game Hagens has played. The 19-year-old forward has been leaning on his teammates through the transition, especially fellow rookie Minten.​

“For me, always the centerman leads,” Sturm said. “[Minten] has done a tremendous job all year long. He’s a confident kid on and off the ice, and that’s what he actually translated to the playoffs, too. He’s helping a guy like Khus out and James…They gave us some really good minutes.”

Minten, who had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) through 82 games in his first year with the Bruins, is also playing in his first NHL postseason.

“I can relate to a lot of the stuff [James] is going through – on ice and off the ice as well. It’s a huge difference, lifestyle, everything. Just try to support him as much as I can,” Minten said. “You’re in the moment, try to focus on what’s in front of you. There’s nothing to gain from looking back at results. Just all in on the process again tonight.”