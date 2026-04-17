NHL Announce Schedule for Bruins First-Round Playoff Series vs. Buffalo Sabres

The National Hockey League announced today the schedule for the Boston Bruins first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres.

Individual tickets for the 2026 Boston Bruins Playoffs, presented by Rapid7, are available for purchase on BostonBruins.com/Playoffs and Ticketmaster.com/Bruins, along with the newly integrated Bruins + TD Garden app. Suites will be available for rent throughout the playoffs and can accommodate 18-240 fans. For more information, email [email protected] or visit BostonBruins.com/PlayoffSuites.

Timing and broadcast information for Games 5-7, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. (KeyBank Center | TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. (KeyBank Center | TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)