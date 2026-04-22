Bruins Sign Billy Sweezey to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 22, that the team has signed defenseman Billy Sweezey to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Sweezey, 30, appeared in 69 regular season games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and 16 assists for 17 points with a plus-21 rating. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defenseman has skated in 338 career AHL games with Providence, Cleveland and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling seven goals and 50 assists for 57 points.

Sweezey has also played in nine career NHL games, all with Columbus, tallying one assist. The Hanson, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Columbus as a free agent in 2022.