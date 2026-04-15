Kastelic Scores Twice, Swayman Posts Shutout in Bruins Win Over Devils

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at TD Garden.

Mark Kastelic scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman posted a 21-save shutout – his second of the season – en route to the dominant victory, which saw the Bruins hit the 100-point mark for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

“Pretty amazing, I’ve got to say. I never really even thought, to be honest with you, getting 100 points. Because I know how hard it is to get that amount in this league. It is a hard league. That just says it all – the way we played, the way the guys performed every day. The ups and downs we had early on,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “So proud of them. Proud of my coaching staff, the whole staff to accomplish – 100 points, it’s incredible.”

Boston clinched the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with the win; they will officially face the Buffalo Sabres in the opening round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It’s excellent. We owed our fans, and we’re so excited for the playoffs now,” Swayman said. “To end it that way, they’ve been supporting us all year long, and it’s the best place to play in the world. That was really good to do it the right way on fan appreciation night.”

The B’s got out to a jumping start, going up 4-0 by the end of the first period.

Morgan Geekie opened the high-event frame with his 39th goal of the season. Fraser Minten – the winner of NESN’s 7th Player Award – got the puck over to David Pastrnak, who looped behind the net before hitting Geekie in the slot for a wrister that made it 1-0 just 53 seconds into the game.

With the assist, Pastrnak hit the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. It was his 71st assist of the year.

The alternate captain has been sitting next to James Hagens in the locker room. Hagens made his TD Garden debut on Tuesday while skating on the third line with Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.​

“He’s a great guy. He’s really been so welcoming,” Hagens said of Pastrnak. “Being able to sit by him, you calm down, you’re more in the moment. It’s great.”