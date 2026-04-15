Kastelic Scores Twice, Swayman Posts Shutout in Bruins Win Over Devils

Hagens made his TD Garden debut on Tuesday against New Jersey

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at TD Garden.

Mark Kastelic scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman posted a 21-save shutout – his second of the season – en route to the dominant victory, which saw the Bruins hit the 100-point mark for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

“Pretty amazing, I’ve got to say. I never really even thought, to be honest with you, getting 100 points. Because I know how hard it is to get that amount in this league. It is a hard league. That just says it all – the way we played, the way the guys performed every day. The ups and downs we had early on,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “So proud of them. Proud of my coaching staff, the whole staff to accomplish – 100 points, it’s incredible.”

Boston clinched the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with the win; they will officially face the Buffalo Sabres in the opening round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It’s excellent. We owed our fans, and we’re so excited for the playoffs now,” Swayman said. “To end it that way, they’ve been supporting us all year long, and it’s the best place to play in the world. That was really good to do it the right way on fan appreciation night.”  

The B’s got out to a jumping start, going up 4-0 by the end of the first period.

Morgan Geekie opened the high-event frame with his 39th goal of the season. Fraser Minten – the winner of NESN’s 7th Player Award – got the puck over to David Pastrnak, who looped behind the net before hitting Geekie in the slot for a wrister that made it 1-0 just 53 seconds into the game.

With the assist, Pastrnak hit the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. It was his 71st assist of the year.

The alternate captain has been sitting next to James Hagens in the locker room. Hagens made his TD Garden debut on Tuesday while skating on the third line with Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.​

“He’s a great guy. He’s really been so welcoming,” Hagens said of Pastrnak. “Being able to sit by him, you calm down, you’re more in the moment. It’s great.”

Swayman, Hagens, and Minten speak with the media following 4-0 W vs NJD

Hagens had one shot and one hit through 15:58 of ice time in his second NHL game. Sturm said the 19-year-old forward did “a lot of good things” coming off a strong showing in Columbus, too.

“Just be yourself out there, you don’t want to go out there and think too much. It’s just taking what they tell you and being able to apply it,” Hagens said. “It is definitely different when you’re wearing the Bruins jersey. The fans are amazing. How loud they get out there – it’s something that I’ve never seen before. That’s really cool. It’s just something that you have to be in the moment for when you’re out there.”

Kastelic potted the next two for the Bruins; he has three goals and four points in the last two games. Sean Kuraly pushed the puck down to Tanner Jeannot, who connected with Kastelic for a snapshot in front and the 2-0 lead at 6:14.

Kastelic’s second of the game – and 12th of the season – came off a quick tic-tac-toe play with Mason Lohrei and Kuraly. It put the Bruins up 3-0 at 17:42. Kuraly picked up his second assist of the period, and fifth point in two games, with a helper on the play.

Viktor Arvidsson snuck another tally in with eight seconds remaining in the first to widen the gap to 4-0. Hampus Lindholm launched one on net, Pavel Zacha collected the rebound and dished it across the crease to Arvidsson to knock in for his 25th of the year. Arvidsson became the first Bruin since Jarome Iginla (30 goals in 2013-14) to score at least 25 goals in his first season with the team.

The Bruins defended the advantage the rest of the way for their 45th and final win of the regular season. And now, it is time for the playoffs.

“It is why we play hockey, man. It is the pinnacle of sports. You appreciate it more and more as you go through the years in the NHL now,” Swayman said. “I am just so eager to get back in those lights. It’s why we play, it’s why we grind in the summer, it’s why we grind all year. It really is the best form of hockey.”

Sturm speaks with the media following 4-0 W vs NJD

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