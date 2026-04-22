In the System: P-Bruins Rack Up AHL Awards

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins, who finished the season with a 54-16-2-0 record to secure the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular season champions, earned a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs. They await the results of the best-of-three first-round series to find out their Atlantic Division Semifinal matchup. They can play either Bridgeport, Hershey, or Springfield in the best-of-five division semifinal. The P-Bruins were a combined 21-7 against those three opponents in the regular season. Providence will have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs as the number one seed in the division and conference.

Captain Patrick Brown recently received the American Hockey League's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award, voted upon by coaches, players, and members of the media around the AHL, as the player that best exemplifies sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to hockey. The forward posted career-bests in goals, assists, and points this season, ranking second on the team with 34 assists and third on the team with 54 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native was also second in the AHL with a plus-36 rating.

Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel received the American Hockey League’s Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award, voted upon by members of the AHL media and league coaches, as the outstanding head coach for the 2025-26 season. The P-Bruins secured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular season champions with 110 points and posted the fourth-highest points percentage in the AHL’s 90-year history (.764). Providence also set a franchise-best 13-game winning streak spanning from January 17 to February 20. The team lost back-to-back games just three times this season.

The American Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Michael DiPietro has been selected as the winner of the American Hockey League’s Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the top goaltender for the second consecutive season. The award is voted on by league coaches, media, and players.

DiPietro, 26, is the first two-time winner of the Baz Bastien Memorial Award in franchise history.

The netminder posted a 34-8-1 record in 45 appearances this season and was also named to the AHL’s First-Team All-Star. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender led the American Hockey League with a career-best 1.91 goals against average, .930 save percentage, and 34 wins. The Windsor, Ontario, native also recorded three shutouts and three assists.

“The first thing that comes to mind is consistency in how he shows up and has put this team on his back for two years,” said Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. “There’s something to be said about someone that can come in and play that well for such a long period of time. It’s nice to see him get recognized for what we all know. He’s an amazing kid to root for. As good as he is in the crease, he’s just as good off the ice. We are very privileged to have him here.”

Juniors

Cooper Simpson scored a goal in the Youngstown Phantoms’ 2-1 loss in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Semifinals. They trail, 2-0, in the best-of-five series. The forward was named to the All-USHL First Team after finishing the regular season ranked second in the league with 74 points, fourth in goals with 34, and tied for fourth in assists with 40. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the 3rd round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.