Geekie, Pastrnak Each Post Three Points in Game 1 Loss to Buffalo

BUFFALO –– The Boston Bruins learned a hard lesson on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

​After leading 2-0 with just under eight minutes remaining in the third period of Game 1, the Buffalo Sabres came back to secure a 4-3 win in regulation.

“I thought we were in the perfect spot. We were exactly where we wanted to play. Being in that position, five, six minutes left in the game. You could tell, they got a little bit frustrated and made pretty much two mistakes to let them tie up the game,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It is a long series, and we’re prepared. We want to come here to Buffalo and get a win. We didn’t get it today, so we’re going to try our best to get it next game.”

The B’s had a sound start. Morgan Geekie settled a rambunctious and rowdy crowd in the first period with his first goal of the playoffs, and seventh of his postseason career. Former Sabre Nikita Zadorov dished it over to David Pastrnak to carry into the zone. Pastrnak’s ensuing shot got blocked, and Geekie found the loose puck in the slot and blasted it past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the 1-0 lead at 10:52. Geekie and Pastrnak remained on the first line with Elias Lindholm.​

“We played with each other the last couple games of the year, and thought our chemistry kind of came back a bit from earlier in the season. It was nice to get one early and just try to build off it like that,” Geekie said. “I thought we played solid on both ends of the rink. A few things to clean up, like always, but just try to continue to feed off each other and create offense.”

The Sabres made an expected heavy push in the middle frame, but the Bruins held on and defended their advantage going into the third period. It was Geekie, again, who got the offense going for Boston, this time with an assist – and his second point of the night.

Pastrnak corralled the puck behind the net, popping it out to Geekie on the doorstep, who ripped it off Luukkonen and the post. Lindholm was there to swiftly knock in the rebound, making it 2-0 at 1:08. It was Lindholm’s 14th career playoff tally.