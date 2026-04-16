Practice Report: Bruins Start Preparation for the Playoffs

BOSTON –– Playoff preparations were underway on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Boston Bruins, who are set to face the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, had a full-team skate after closing out the regular season on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. The B’s hit the 100-point mark with a 45-27-10 record.

“It took everybody,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “We’re proud of where we are, but we have a lot of work to do, and we’re excited for the challenge.”

Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday at KeyBank Center; the time is still to be determined. The Bruins went 3-1-0 against the Sabres this year, most recently beating them 4-3 in overtime on March 25.

​Casey Mittelstadt, who was Buffalo’s eighth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, scored the tying goal in the third period before Pavel Zacha secured the full two points in the extra frame. Mittelstadt is ready for the rematch.

“I know what the atmosphere is going to be like, and it’s going to be nuts. I think that is going to be really fun for us. Especially to go on the road to start and play the villain role early,” Mittelstadt said. “I think our teams are built maybe a little bit differently, in terms of they’re a little smaller and faster, and we’re probably bigger and heavier. I think it will be a good contrast of that. I think it’s a good matchup for us. Obviously, going to have to come in and manage the puck and defend hard. But I think if we can do that, we will have a good chance. It is going to be a battle either way.”

It has been a busy week for both Mittelstadt and Zacha. The linemates welcomed their firstborns one day apart. Mittelstadt’s son is named Macklin, and Zacha’s daughter is named Penelope. Both babies and mothers are doing well, the forwards said.

Mittelstadt and Zacha remained on the second line with Viktor Arvidsson during Thursday’s practice. The trio was one of the Bruins’ most productive combinations throughout the regular season and is looking to carry that into the playoffs.

“It is going to be a lot of fun,” Zacha said. “We worked for this the whole season, and being able to accomplish that and basically play meaningful games until the end, too – I think that is going to help us a little bit. Mentally, we were in it the whole time.”

Zacha posted a career-high 65 points and 30 goals this year. The 29-year-old is third on the team in points, trailing just Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. Zacha’s 11 power-play goals are ranked second on the Bruins.

“I think Pav would tell you honestly that most of the people inside the organization would say, ‘We believe you’re capable of scoring 30 goals in this league,’” Sweeney said. “He is a hell of a player on both sides of the puck. He was very disappointed not being able to go to the Olympics, but to Pav’s credit, he really used that time to get healthy first and foremost, to have a reset. His energy and his production coming out of the Olympics was massive for our group.”

Marco Sturm racked up the intensity of Thursday’s skate. The first-year head coach led his group to the postseason after the organization missed the mark in the 2024-25 campaign. Buffalo is making its first playoff appearance since the 2010-11 season.