Practice Report: Zadorov Gives Playoff Outlooks, Impressions of Hagens

BOSTON –– When Nikita Zadorov signed with the Boston Bruins, he had playoffs on his mind.

After missing the cut last year, the defenseman will skate in his first postseason in the Black & Gold come Sunday’s Game-1 meeting with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Zadorov, who was a first-round pick for the Sabres in 2013, returns looking for four wins against his former club.

“That was the goal coming in here: play those meaningful games. We’re not done yet. Obviously, it’s an exciting time right now, for sure,” Zadorov said. “Now playing in the first playoff series against them in Buffalo – I only have good things to say about the city and the people who gave me a chance to play in this league. It is going to be a pretty cool experience.”​

Zadorov’s punishing style is something he wants to lean into during the first-round series, with discipline, of course, he said. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound blueliner is third on the Bruins with 196 total hits this season. Zadorov and his teammates are embracing the challenge of starting on the road.

“I think that place is going to be nuts,” he said. “I think if you don’t enjoy it, you’re in the wrong sport or wrong place. That is playoff hockey, that’s pressure, that’s atmosphere, that’s intensity, physicality, blood, sweat, you name it. Everything is enjoyable.”

Head coach Marco Sturm will rely on his grinding players to help set the tone for the B’s.

“All of our big guys, starting with [Zadorov] on the backend, and then having Jeannot, Kasty and just guys being very physical and nasty. Without taking any penalties, that is going to be huge,” Sturm said. “I think that could be a game-changer, that could be a series-changer, that could be a lot of things. We just have to be smart about it. Because I know a lot of teams, they’re afraid of us.”​

Zadorov, who is going into the playoffs for the sixth time in his NHL career, will be a leader in the locker room, too, for those entering their first postseasons. One of those players is James Hagens. The 19-year-old forward signed his entry-level contract on April 8 and skated in the final two games of the regular season. The B’s have tried to keep things light for the new kid.