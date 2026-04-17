In the System: P-Bruins Clinch AHL's Top Seed

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (54-14-2-0) clinched the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded annually to the AHL’s regular season champion, in the final game of last weekend’s three-win weekend. The P-Bruins earned a 4-1 victory in Hartford last Friday, before home victories against Rochester, a 6-3 win, and Springfield, a 1-0 victory.

Providence also broke the league record for most wins in a 72-game season (54) and secured the best point percentage in franchise history (currently .786). The P-Bruins need two points in the last two games of the regular season to break the league record for point percentage.