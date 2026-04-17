In the System: P-Bruins Clinch AHL's Top Seed

Providence captures Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as regular-season champion; sets league record for wins

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By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (54-14-2-0) clinched the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded annually to the AHL’s regular season champion, in the final game of last weekend’s three-win weekend. The P-Bruins earned a 4-1 victory in Hartford last Friday, before home victories against Rochester, a 6-3 win, and Springfield, a 1-0 victory.

Providence also broke the league record for most wins in a 72-game season (54) and secured the best point percentage in franchise history (currently .786). The P-Bruins need two points in the last two games of the regular season to break the league record for point percentage.

Michael DiPietro stopped a combined 43 of 44 shots faced in his victories on Friday and Sunday. The goaltender made 23 saves in the 4-1 win at Hartford on Friday, before recording a 20-save shutout, his third of the season, in a 1-0 victory over Springfield on Sunday. The Windsor, Ontario, native leads the AHL with a 1.88 goals against average, a .931 save percentage, and 34 wins in 44 appearances this season. He was named to the AHL All-Star First Team on Thursday.

Fabian Lysell scored two goals in his first appearance since March 14 in the 6-3 victory over Rochester on Saturday. The forward intercepted a pass in the defensive zone leading to a breakaway goal in the first period, before making a move around a defender and chipping a shot past the goaltender for his second goal of the game in the middle frame. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native totals 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 55 games this season.

Riley Tufte netted his team leading 32nd goal of the season, the game-winning goal with 8:31 to play in the final frame, to help the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 1-0 last Sunday. The forward has totaled a career-best 32 goals, 24 assists, and 56 points this season, and leads the team with seven game-winning goals. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native ranks second on the team with five power play goals as well.

Frederic Brunet posted a goal and an assist in last Friday’s 4-1 victory at Hartford. The defenseman netted the game’s opening goal in his first game since March 20, before adding a primary assist on the team’s third goal of the game. The Gatineau, Quebec, native leads all Providence defenseman with 12 goals and 33 points.

Juniors

Cooper Simpson and the Youngstown Phantoms are gearing up for the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs after receiving a first-round bye. The team will face-off against the Madison Capitols in games one and two of the best-of-five series on Friday and Saturday. Simpson finished the regular season ranked second in the USHL with 74 points, fourth in goals with 34, and tied for fourth in assists with 40.

The North Dakota commit was named a finalist for USHL Forward of the Year earlier this week.

The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the 3rd round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Kirill Yemelyanov has tallied five goals through five playoff games with Yaroslavl Lovo Jr. The forward finished the regular season with 32 goals and 25 assists for 57 points in 55 games played. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

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