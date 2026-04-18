Practice Report: Bruins Have Last Skate in Boston Before Leaving for Buffalo

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins got in one last practice on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena before taking off to Buffalo.

Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. Game-1 meeting against the Sabres will mark the opening of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the B’s, and they’re ready to get going.

​After closing out the regular season on Tuesday, the Bruins had two full-team practices and one off-ice training day to prepare for their first-round series.

​“I thought we used the week pretty good,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Guys are full of energy now. Now these days, you just have to work on things and tweak some things towards Buffalo, and also towards our strength. You’re not going to reinvent the wheel here. Just touch on little things, and that’s what we did today.”

While Sturm has competed in the postseason as a Bruins player, it is his first time entering the NHL playoffs as a head coach. He led Boston to a 100-point regular season with a 45-27-10 record.

“I am excited. I am pretty much the same. It is going to be different tomorrow, not feeling like a regular-season game; it’s going to be playoffs. I always say to the players, they have to keep their emotions under control. I think me too,” Sturm said. “The intensity goes up. That means the guys need a guy behind the bench who they can rely on by being steady like I’ve been all year long. Message being under control. I think that’s what playoffs are all about. I know these guys will work. I know these guys will be excited. But we’ve got to make sure our emotions will be under control. And I’m a big part of it.”

Hampus Lindholm is entering his ninth NHL playoffs and fourth with the Bruins. The 32-year-old alternate captain has remained on the second pair with Mason Lohrei throughout practices this week. Lindholm has posted 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) through 67 games while averaging 21:37 of ice time per night.

​“It ramps up this time of year. We know our strengths and what we have to do to be successful this year. Just trying to hammer it down,” Lindholm said.

The Bruins saw the Sabres four times in the regular season, coming away with a 3-1-0 record. But two of those contests were in October, and playoffs are a different game.