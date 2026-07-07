Daniel Paille Reacts to 'Off Campus' Poster Cameo: ‘Kind of Shocked’

The 2011 Stanley Cup champion had an unexpected cameo in the popular TV show

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Daniel Paille does not have social media.

The former Boston Bruin, accordingly, does not get caught up in internet trends, let alone the craze around the Off Campus series.​

Paille’s friends and family, though, were quick to introduce him to the show, which follows the relationship between “Briar U” star hockey player Garrett Graham – who happens to be a Bruins draft pick – and music major Hannah Wells.  

Paille unexpectedly had a cameo in Off Campus, which is based on Elle Kennedy’s best-selling book series. With Graham’s sights set on cracking the B’s roster one day, he has a Paille poster hanging above his bed in his college hockey house.

“I have been getting a lot of messages about the poster and the story behind it. I was kind of shocked, to be honest, with all that,” Paille said. “I’ve honestly had at least a dozen texts from people reaching out like, ‘Hey, have you seen this? Did you know about it?’ And stuff like that. For me, it’s always the same response about the big surprise.”

Johnny Boychuk sent Paille a text about his appearance. The two played five seasons together in the Black & Gold, including lifting the Stanley Cup in 2011. Paille had six points (three goals, three assists) during that championship run.

“[We] had a laugh about it,” Paille said. “He raved about the show; he says he loved it. I always trusted Johnny’s taste, as well.”

Paille has yet to watch Off Campus but said he will get to it this summer.

“I know when I was a kid, I always had pictures of Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic – the superstars,” Paille said. “For someone to think of someone like that as more or less an everyday player, definitely a compliment for me.”

Beyond the popularity of the series and outward excitement about the poster, Paille has taken the time to look back on his NHL career, specifically his time in Boston, where he was a hard-nosed, gritty, bottom-six stalwart with the “Merlot Line,” alongside Shawn Thornton and Gregory Campbell.

Off Campus clearly knows its Bruins hockey.

“I think for me, it’s kind of the Bruins identity of being the blue-collar work ethic. Always sacrifice for the better of the team, for a championship, for success. It’s more about trying to repay others and always trying to lift others as well,” Paille said. “I obviously feel very blessed to have had six seasons with the Bruins and playing and having the success we did there. It’s really nice to reminisce back and talk about some of those good days.”

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