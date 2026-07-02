Will Zellers, Cooper Simpson Talk North Dakota Bond, Farms and Bruins Future

BOSTON –– Will Zellers and Cooper Simpson’s stalls are stationed right next to each other this week at Warrior Ice Arena.

The two Boston Bruins prospects did not need the locker-room setup to get to know each other, though. The future University of North Dakota teammates have been training together this summer in Minnesota, where they both are from.

The 20-year-old Zellers, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in March 2025, and the 19-year-old Simpson, selected in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Bruins, took the same flight to Boston for Development Camp. Next week, they will be on UND campus.

“I feel like I am already super close to Will. He’s like a brother already. It will be very nice coming into school, knowing he already had a year in front of me and having him teach me some ways and stuff,” Simpson said. “I am kind of following in his footsteps.”

Their paths have been very similar. Zellers played three years at Shattuck St. Mary’s before spending a season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers. The left wing, who was originally a third-round pick of the Avalanche in 2024, then made the transition to the NCAA. Simpson skated for his hometown Shakopee High before going to the USHL; he was with the Youngstown Phantoms during the 2025-26 campaign. The forward is about to enter his freshman season at UND, with Zellers as his sophomore guide.

​“I think a lot of my little habits got better. I think a lot of my defensive side, like stick positioning – it’s all that stuff. And the mental side of it always. Just figuring out what to do and staying strong,” Simpson said. “Obviously college will be a jump, so just getting bigger, faster and stronger. That’s been the main thing for me.”

Simpson luckily has a top-tier mentor. Zellers impressed in his first collegiate showing with 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) through 38 games. He was third on the team in points (the most was 37) and second in goals. UND made it all the way to the national semifinals at the Frozen Four in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it fell 2-1 to the Wisconsin Badgers.​

“I did [have a good season] from a personal standpoint, but of course, at North Dakota the only goal is to hang one of those national championship banners. To get so close and lose like that, it’s pretty tough,” Zellers said. “But it’s going to motivate us for next year. We’ve got a lot of young guys coming back who have been through that process. It hurt pretty bad, but it also is going to help us in the long run.”

Zellers will remain part of the Fighting Hawks core that battles for the title once again. Dane Jackson, the head coach of UND, has been with the program for 20 years. Zellers was quick to grab his attention.

“Will had an outstanding year. He’s highly competitive and has a lot of belief in his ability, and he just plays with a lot of confidence. I think that’s some of his best attributes, is just kind of his big-game mentality. He wants the puck on his stick; he believes he can make a play,” Jackson said. “He plays with a lot of competitiveness to win pucks and just finds a way to get to the net and score goals. He’s got a real knack and real presence with the puck on his stick, and I think that combination of his athletic ability and poise and mindset is really what allowed him to be such a good player in college this year.”