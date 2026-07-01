Recapping the Bruins’ July 1 Additions, ‘Feel Good About the Depth of Our Hockey Club’

Jordan Harris

Jordan Harris is also running it back with the Bruins. The 25-year-old defenseman agreed to a one-year, $850,000 deal.

The Haverhill, Massachusetts, native spent the 2025-26 season in Boston, but only played eight games – and logged three points (one goal, two assists) – after fracturing his ankle and undergoing surgery at the end of October. Harris, who played four years of NCAA hockey at Northeastern University, adds another option for the B’s on the backend.

Will Borgen

The Bruins further reinforced their D-corps by acquiring Will Borgen from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 conditional third-round pick.

“Will addresses some of the areas that we lose in Andrew Peeke, who was a really good contributor to our club, too. We wish him well,” Sweeney said. “Will’s got length, he skates well, he competes, he closes in the D-zone. Penalty killing is an area where we want to make sure we continue to take maybe a little load off of Charlie in some of those situations as a primary guy. So we can spread that around a little bit. We just like his overall experience; we like the size of the player and his overall attributes that he’s going to come in and complement our group.”

Borgen, 29, has played the last two seasons with the Rangers. The right-shot defenseman had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) through 75 regular-season games during 2025-26. Borgen was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres; he had two years with the organization before playing for the Seattle Kraken from 2021 to 2024.

Kalle Vaisanen, 2028 Fourth-Round Pick

​The Bruins acquired forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.​

Korpisalo, who has two years remaining on his contract with a $4 million average annual value, spent the last two seasons with the Bruins. His departure presents a chance for Michael DiPietro to battle for the backup spot behind Jeremy Swayman. DiPietro earned his second consecutive Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award this season as the AHL’s most outstanding goaltender. The 27-year-old netminder posted a 1.91 goals against average and .930 save percentage through 45 games in the regular season.​

“We just feel that Michael has earned this opportunity,” Sweeney said. “It is just a real good opportunity for him now to come in and take the last two years in particular and apply it to the National Hockey League. You are never going to know unless you get that opportunity, and at some point in time, the team has to provide it.”

Vaisanen played for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL in 2025-26. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound winger had four points (three goals, one assist) in 51 games. Vaisanen was originally a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft.