Recapping the Bruins’ July 1 Additions, ‘Feel Good About the Depth of Our Hockey Club’

BOSTON –– It was a busy time around the NHL as the free agency market opened on Wednesday afternoon. The Boston Bruins were active, through both signings and trades.
“We look at it as a successful day for the Boston Bruins. Over the last little bit, we addressed some areas we wanted to attack, and today was more focused on the backend. We feel good about the depth of our hockey club now,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “Some of the conversations obviously will extend beyond today – you just never know what might surface between now and throughout the year. But we did address the areas that we felt we needed to, and we need to continue to do that as we go forward to be a better club.”
Catch up on all the players the B’s brought into the organization on Wednesday below.
Connor Clifton
Connor Clifton is back in Boston. The 31-year-old defenseman, who spent the first five years of his career with the Bruins, signed a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $2.25 million.
“I think Connor remains confident,” Sweeney said. “We know Connor’s game. We know how comfortable he will be walking back into our locker room; contribute there on and off the ice. The competitive nature of the player hasn’t changed at all, and he brings an energy that our group is going to appreciate.”
Since his opening stint with the B’s, Clifton played two seasons (2023-25) with the Buffalo Sabres and, most recently, skated for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He had six points (two goals, four assists) through 50 games last year. Clifton’s career-high showing was in 2022-23 in Boston, when he had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 78 games.