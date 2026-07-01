Bruins Acquire Kalle Vaisanen and 2028 Fourth-Round Pick from New York Rangers

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has acquired forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Vaisanen, 23, appeared in 51 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2025-26 season, recording three goals and one assist for four points. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward previously skated in 48 games with Ilves of Finland's top professional league, Liiga, in 2024-25, tallying five goals and four assists for nine points. Over 185 career Liiga games, he recorded 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points.

Internationally, Vaisanen represented Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2022 and 2023, earning a silver medal in 2022.

The Kotka, Finland native was originally selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.