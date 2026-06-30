The Offseason Diet, Routine and Family Time That Has Dean Letourneau Feeling His Best

BOSTON –– The Letourneau household fridge is always stocked.

Such is the summer mandate for Boston Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau’s parents, Jeff and Vicki, as all three of their sons are home for the offseason.

Letourneau, who was the B’s first-round pick (25th overall) in 2024, came into this week’s Development Camp standing at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds. The 20-year-old hit 240 pounds, he said, but dropped a bit because he has been skating more as his training picks up.

Letourneau’s older brother, Jace, is also a hockey player. He is entering his second season of NCAA competition at Clarkson University. Jace is filling out his 6-foot-5 frame, too. The eldest of the three, Ty, doesn’t play the sport, but is still another mouth to feed.​

“It’s pretty loud. A lot of food,” Letourneau said. “My parents are probably not too happy with the grocery bill. But it’s awesome being able to see them.”

Letourneau will head back home to Arnprior, Ontario, CAN, at the conclusion of camp. He is coming off of a breakout sophomore showing at Boston College, and is looking to take on more top-six responsibility in his third year with the Eagles. His size is something coaches cannot teach, and he is learning to fully use it to his advantage.

The towering center is working to get bigger and stronger, training at TG Athletics by Tony Greco, and diet has also been a key part of that.

“I eat the same thing every breakfast. It’s just a bowl of yogurt, a scoop of protein powder and a banana. Lunch will be just a meal I kind of cook up quick; a protein shake after. Dinner is just whatever my parents put on the table. Usually it is like steak or chicken. A lot of protein,” Letourneau said. “Try to get some veggies in there. I am not a huge veggie person – I usually like eating the protein. And then a bunch of snacks mixed in throughout the day. It is kind of like random stuff, whether it’s salami and cheese or more yogurt. My dad cooks up a bunch of chicken just to have in there that we can snack on.”

Beyond the assistance in the kitchen, going home offers Letourneau a chance to reset away from hockey. He is in a unique position – skating for a college team in the same city where he was drafted in the first round. It is a privilege, of course, but also comes with pressure. Letourneau dealt with it the hard way during his freshman campaign in 2024-25.

Before getting to the NCAA, Letourneau never had trouble producing. He made the jump a year early due to Boston College’s roster construction. Letourneau logged three assists through 36 games in his first year.

“Coming off the first year, I think confidence was probably the biggest issue,” Letourneau said.

He did not let the fourth-line, limited-minutes role deter him from continuing his push, though. Instead, Letourneau focused on other areas of his game that could help his team win, like the defensive side. He gained trust from Eagles head coach Greg Brown, which in turn allowed him to find himself in more offensively opportunistic situations.

​By the end of his sophomore year, Letourneau had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) through 36 games. He had the second-most points and goals on the team behind none other than James Hagens. Letourneau earned Hockey East Third Team All-Star honors after posting 12 goals and 10 assists in league play, and was a Hobey Baker nominee.

Letourneau finished the season as the first-line center, with Hagens on his left wing and Oscar Hemming on his right. He felt like he was “back.”