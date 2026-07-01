Bruins Acquire Will Borgen from New York Rangers

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Will Borgen from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 conditional third-round pick.

If Boston advances to the Conference Finals in either the 2026-27 or 2027-28 season, and Borgen appears in at least 50 percent of his club's playoff games in a season in which Boston advances to the Conference Finals, Boston will transfer its 2028 second-round pick and retain its 2028 third-round pick. For clarity, if Borgen's club misses the playoffs in a season in which Boston advances to the Conference Finals, this condition will be deemed not satisfied.

Borgen, 29, appeared in 75 games with the Rangers during the 2025-26 season, recording five goals and 10 assists for 15 points while averaging 18:03 time on ice per game. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound defenseman has skated in 373 career NHL games with New York, Seattle and Buffalo, totaling 18 goals and 65 assists for 83 points.

Internationally, Borgen represented the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championships, tallying three assists in eight tournament games. He also played for Team USA at the 2016 World Junior Championships.

The Moorhead, Minnesota native was originally selected by Buffalo in the fourth round (92nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.