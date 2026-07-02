Will Borgen Looks to New Opportunity, Familiar Faces in Boston

BOSTON –– Will Borgen always felt Morgan Geekie had another level to his game.

The two new Boston Bruins teammates also crossed paths with the Seattle Kraken from 2021 to 2023. Geekie was not extended a qualifying offer by Seattle in June 2023 – that decision landed him in Boston as a free agent, en route to becoming a consistent 30-goal scorer in the Black & Gold.

“I think I could see it coming, that he would take off a little bit,” Borgen said. “We had a little bit of a log jam in Seattle of players. I’m really, really happy for him and I am happier to be back on the same side as him.”

Borgen and Geekie are now reunited. The Bruins acquired Borgen from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 conditional third-round pick on Wednesday. The right-shot defenseman has four years left on his contract, which carries an average annual value of $4.1 million.

“It is always unexpected, but it is part of the job, part of business, and it happens. I just got the news, and I was very happy with where it was to. I love the city of Boston, and I know a handful of the guys on the team,” Borgen said. “Geeks texted me right away. It’s nice. I’m very happy to be back with him. Geeks is one of my good buddies from the hockey world. We always make it a point to see each other when we were playing against each other after our Seattle time together. We’re both very excited to be back together. He’s had nothing but good things to say about Boston, and the group especially.”

The Moorhead, Minnesota, native also skated for St. Cloud University from 2015-18, where he was teammates with Mikey Eyssimont. Borgen, originally a fourth-round pick of the Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft, spent two seasons with Casey Mittelstadt in Buffalo at the beginning of their careers, too. In May, Borgen represented Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship and was teammates with Mason Lohrei, Alex Steeves and James Hagens.