Bruins to Open 2026-27 Season at TD Garden Against New York Rangers on Sept. 29

opening night 2
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The National Hockey League announced today that the Bruins will open their 2026-27 season against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at TD Garden at 8 p.m.

The game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN and can be heard locally on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The complete Boston Bruins 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be released tomorrow, July 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Individual game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

Fans who would like to get presale access to tickets are encouraged to sign up for the Boston Bruins Newsletter at BostonBruins.com/Newsletter by no later than midnight on July 16. Fans can also download the Bruins + TD Garden App, a one-stop destination for all things Bruins, including team news, content, schedules, live game updates and ticket access.

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