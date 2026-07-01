Bruins Agree to Terms with Connor Clifton on Two-Year Contract

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Clifton on a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $2.25 million.

Clifton, 31, skated in 50 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2025-26 season, recording two goals and four assists for six points with a plus-five rating.

The 6-foot, 196-pound defenseman has totaled 17 goals and 66 assists for 83 points in 434 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Boston. 

Clifton played 232 games over five seasons (2018-23) with the Bruins, establishing career highs in goals (5), assists (18) and points (23) with a plus-20 rating in 2022-23.

Internationally, Clifton represented Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, recording one goal in eight tournament games. He also played four seasons (2013-17) at Quinnipiac University, registering 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points in 156 career games.

The Matawan, New Jersey native was originally selected by Phoenix in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

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