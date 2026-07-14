Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes 

The Boston Bruins announced today that the organization has made the following changes to its Hockey Operations Department: Kevyn Adams has been named Senior Advisor to the General Manager; Dennis Bonvie has been named Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel; Jeremy Rogalski has been named Assistant General Manager, Analytics and Strategy; and Alex Gimenez has been named Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Bruins also announced that, effective August 1, Evan Gold will be departing the organization to pursue other opportunities in the National Hockey League.

"As we continue to build our staff, these changes recognize the hard work and growth of people within our organization while also adding experienced voices to our group," said Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. "I'm confident Kevyn, Dennis, Jeremy and Alex will each play an important role as we continue to improve our team both this upcoming season and beyond. I'd also like to thank Evan for his contributions over the past several seasons. He has been a valued member of our Hockey Operations Department, and we appreciate everything he has done for our organization. We wish Evan and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity in the National Hockey League."

Kevyn Adams has been named Senior Advisor to the General Manager after most recently serving as General Manager of the Buffalo Sabres, a role he held from 2020-25. Prior to being named General Manager, he held several roles within the Sabres organization, including Senior Vice President of Business Administration, and previously served on the team's coaching staff as an Assistant Coach (2011-13) and Development Coach (2009-11). The Washington, D.C. native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 540 career NHL games with Toronto, Columbus, Florida, Carolina, Phoenix and Chicago, recording 59 goals and 77 assists for 136 points. Adams won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. Before turning professional, Adams played four seasons (1992-96) at Miami University, where he ranks fourth in program history with 172 career points on 69 goals and 103 assists.

Dennis Bonvie has been named Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel, after serving as Director of Pro Scouting, a role he held since the 2022-23 season. He previously spent seven seasons as a professional scout with the Bruins after beginning his scouting career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and later serving as a professional scout with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2009-15. During his time in Chicago, he was part of three Stanley Cup championship teams (2010, 2013, 2015). In his 15-year professional playing career, the Antigonish, Nova Scotia native appeared in 891 American Hockey League games, recording 84 goals and 191 assists for 275 points. He remains the AHL's all-time leader in penalty minutes (4,493) and was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2024. Bonvie also appeared in 92 career NHL games with Edmonton, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Boston, Ottawa and Colorado, totaling three career points, all with the Bruins during the 2001-02 season.

Jeremy Rogalski has been named Assistant General Manager, Analytics and Strategy, after serving as Director of Hockey Analytics, a role he held since July 2017. The West Springfield, Massachusetts native previously served as Hockey Operations Assistant from 2015-17 after spending five seasons as the team's Video Analyst (2010-15). He originally joined the organization as Assistant to Hockey Administration in November 2009. Rogalski is a graduate of Bates College with a degree in economics.

Alex Gimenez has been named Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement. This newly created role will be responsible for contract negotiations, salary cap management, CBA compliance and player acquisition strategy. Gimenez joins the Bruins after most recently serving as Manager of Hockey Analytics and Strategic Projects for the Professional Women’s Hockey League, a role he held since January 2026. Prior to joining the PWHL, he spent more than a decade in the Boston Red Sox Front Office, most recently serving as Assistant Director of Major League Operations and Pro Scouting (2023-25). Gimenez is a graduate of Cornell University with a degree in industrial and labor relations.