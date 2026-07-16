The Bruins’ 2026-27 Schedule: 10 Games to Circle on Your Calendar

BOSTON –– Boston Bruins hockey is not too far away.​

The 2026-27 regular-season schedule was released on Thursday. Here are 10 games – including road trips – to circle on your calendar.

​September 29 vs. New York Rangers, 8 p.m., ESPN (TD Garden)

The Bruins will kick off the 2026-27 campaign on national television with an Original-Six matchup. The last time the B’s hosted the Rangers at TD Garden, they posted a 10-2 win, featuring hat tricks from both Marat Khusnutdinov and Pavel Zacha.​

There will be familiar faces on opening night, too. Will Borgen, who Boston acquired from New York on July 1, will play his former team, and Joonas Korpisalo, who spent two years with the Bruins, will be on the other side.

October 8 vs. Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m. (TD Garden)

​One of the newest Bruins, JJ Peterka, will take on his former team early in the year. The 24-year-old forward was traded to the B’s on June 27 in exchange for the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Peterka played the 2025-26 season in Utah and had 47 points.

Andrew Peeke will also make his return to Boston after spending just over two seasons (2023-2026) with the Bruins. The defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Mammoth on July 3.

October 27 at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. (Lenovo Center)

The Bruins will face the reigning Stanley Cup champions for the first time on the road. The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights through six games to earn the title on June 14. Taylor Hall, who was in Boston for three seasons (2020-23), won the Cup with Carolina.

​November 27 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 1 p.m. (TD Garden)

The annual Black Friday game is back for the Bruins, who will host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2026-27 rendition. The matinee matchup on Causeway Street comes one day after Thanksgiving and features a fierce Original-Six rivalry. The Maple Leafs are expected to have Gavin McKenna, who went No. 1 at the 2026 NHL Draft, leading the charge; it would mark his first time visiting TD Garden.

December 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. (TD Garden)

While the hockey will no doubt be entertaining, fans will be more excited for the pregame ceremony. Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37 will be raised to the rafters prior to puck drop, marking the 14th number retired by the organization. The former captain was also elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in the Player Category; he will be inducted on Monday, November 9 during the celebration in Toronto.

December 26 vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m. (TD Garden)

Boston will start and end its holiday break with a meeting against the New York Islanders. The two teams will face off on Dec. 22 at UBS Arena before heading to TD Garden for a post-Christmas contest. There is always a buzzing atmosphere in the building – full of ugly sweaters, Santa hats and goal horns.

January 5 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. (TD Garden)

It will be a first-round rematch for the Bruins, who fell to the Buffalo Sabres in six games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston took on the divisional opponent after making the postseason as a Wild Card team, and came up just short of forcing a Game 7.​

February 17-22 at Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken

This Western Canada – and Seattle – swing is Boston’s first long road trip after the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game and 2027 NHL All-Star Skills, set to take place Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena. As always, the push for the playoffs intensifies after the break, and the B’s will have no time to ease into things with four games in six days.

They will play Calgary on Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. ET (Scotiabank Saddledome), the Oilers on Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET (Rogers Place), Canucks on Feb. 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET (Rogers Arena) and the Kraken on Feb. 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET (Climate Pledge Arena).

March 26 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena)

The Bruins only play one game at Capital One Arena this season, and it could be the final time they compete against Alex Ovechkin. The 40-year-old forward signed a one-year contract extension with Washington in July.

​April 5-10 at Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning

​The last week of the regular season could be year-defining for the B’s. They will close it out on a four-game road trip, facing a divisional opponent at each stop. The results of the games will have a strong impact on the playoff picture in the Atlantic (and Eastern Conference).

The Bruins start with a matchup in Toronto on April 5 at 7 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena), then play the Sabres on April 7 at 7 p.m. (KeyBank Center), Panthers on April 9 at 7 p.m. (Amerant Bank Arena) and the Lightning on April 10 at 8 p.m. (Benchmark International Arena).