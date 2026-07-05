The Sunday Read: Meet Venla Hovi, the B’s Development Camp Guest Coach

BOSTON –– Venla Hovi pulled a wrapped box from under the Christmas tree at home in Tampere, Finland.

A pair of figure skates lay inside. Hovi had watched her older brother play hockey, and her family wanted to get her on the ice, too. She had a slightly different idea, though.

“Pretty quickly, I was a determined kid, and I was like, ‘This is not what I want to do. I want to play,’” Hovi said. “So I started skating at two, joined the boys team at four, and I have loved the game ever since.”

It was the start of a decorated career for Hovi, who was a guest coach at the Boston Bruins’ Development Camp last week at Warrior Ice Arena.

“It was wonderful. I think a lot of learning. I live for learning, so that’s always exciting. It is just super nice to meet new people, meet the guys, be on the ice again,” Hovi said. “Honestly, just felt pretty much like home the whole time. Everyone was very welcoming, and it was great.”

​Hovi is entering her fourth season as an assistant coach for the Harvard women’s hockey team, and, since first unwrapping those figure skates, has competed at almost every level of the game.

​The 38-year-old forward has played in over 200 international competitions with Finland, including three Olympic appearances; she led her team to two bronze medals in the 2010 and 2018 Winter Games in Vancouver and Pyeongchang, respectively. Hovi then joined the University of Manitoba’s club from 2015 to 2018 before jumping to the CWHL (Canadian Women’s Hockey League) with the Calgary Inferno. Hovi helped the Inferno win its second Clarkson Cup in franchise history; she was the first Finnish player to lift that trophy.

​Then came the start of Hovi’s coaching tenure. She was an assistant for the University of Manitoba’s women’s team from 2018-20. In 2019, she became the first woman to join the Winnipeg Jets behind the bench. Hovi was hired as a development coach by the organization, working with players from the youth level and the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate) to the NHL. Before being added to the Harvard staff, Hovi was the head coach of the Metropolitan Riveters in the PHF (Premier Hockey Federation).

She, accordingly, was a strong resource for the B’s.

“Just hockey knowledge. Sometimes you get a little different outlook – some of the things that they look for in the women’s game and how it can translate to the men’s game and vice versa,” said Adam McQuaid, the Bruins’ director of player development. “Good energy, lots of hockey experience. It was a great week with her.”