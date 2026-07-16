NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule; Individual Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

The National Hockey League announced today the schedule for the Boston Bruins 2026-27 regular season, presented by Ticketmaster. Regional and national broadcast information will be released at a later date. Individual game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public tomorrow, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET.

The Bruins will open the regular season at TD Garden against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

The 2026-27 schedule is highlighted by the retirement of Patrice Bergeron's No. 37 on Dec. 1 prior to the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place before puck drop, and additional details regarding doors open time, fan activations, ceremony timing and broadcast information will be announced this fall.

The Bruins will also host several theme nights throughout the season, including Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Oct. 22), Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 2) and Hockey is for Everyone Night, presented by TD (Jan. 26). The full theme night schedule can be found here. All dates are subject to change.

Boston will play 17 of its 42 home games on weekends, including nine matinee contests.

Boston will spend much of November at home, with nine of its 11 scheduled games taking place at TD Garden. The stretch includes the start of a season-long six-game homestand from Nov. 21 through Dec. 5, during which the Bruins will host the Washington Capitals (Nov. 21), Winnipeg Jets (Nov. 25), Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov. 27), Vancouver Canucks (Nov. 29), Colorado Avalanche (Dec. 1) and Detroit Red Wings (Dec. 5).

Boston will hit the road in early-October for the first of 14 back-to-back sets, visiting the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Oct. 2 and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Bruins will embark on three separate four-game road trips during the season, the first coming in October when the club travels west to face the San Jose Sharks (Oct. 13), Anaheim Ducks (Oct. 16), Los Angeles Kings (Oct. 17) and Dallas Stars (Oct. 20).

Boston is scheduled to play eight games at TD Garden in December, including a matchup against the New York Islanders on Saturday, Dec. 26 following the NHL’s three-day holiday break.

The Bruins will play 14 games in March, including seven at home and seven on the road.

Boston will conclude the regular season with seven consecutive games against Atlantic Division opponents, highlighted by a four-game road trip featuring matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs (April 5), Buffalo Sabres (April 7), Florida Panthers (April 9) and Tampa Bay Lightning (April 10).

The full 2026-27 regular-season schedule can be found here.

BRUINS 2026-27 TICKET INFORMATION

The Boston Bruins also announced today that individual game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

Prior to the public on-sale on Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET, Bruins Season Ticket Holders, Boston Garden Society Members, Game Plan Holders and Season Ticket Waitlist Members will receive special presale access. Fans who would like to get presale access to tickets are encouraged to sign up for the Boston Bruins Newsletter at BostonBruins.com/Newsletter by no later than midnight tonight.

For games held at TD Garden, ticket prices will start at $50 for select games and vary based on the opponent and game date. Please note that prices are subject to change, and there is a limit of eight tickets per customer, per game.

A limited number of 11-Game Plan packages for the 2026-27 season are still available. To learn more, visit https://www.nhl.com/bruins/tickets/game-plans/11-game-plans-current.

Although full-season ticket packages are sold out, Bruins fans can join the Season Ticket Waitlist to score priority access for when full-season ticket packages become available. To join the Season Ticket Waitlist, fans can go to BostonBruins.com/SeasonTicketWaitList. Additionally, a limited number of memberships are available in the Boston Garden Society at the TD Garden. Fans interested in the Boston Garden Society can contact [email protected].

Suite rentals for groups as small as 18 and as large as 264 people that include Bruins game tickets, parking, food and beverage will also be available beginning Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET. For more information, visit https://www.nhl.com/bruins/tickets/bruins-suite-rentals.

The Boston Bruins use only mobile ticketing, which requires fans to use their mobile device to enter TD Garden. Mobile tickets can be accessed via the Bruins + TD Garden App, a one-stop destination for all things Bruins, including team news, content, schedules and live game updates.