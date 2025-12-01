Kastelic Stepping Up For Bruins, ‘Very Happy with How He Came Along’

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm did not know a lot about Mark Kastelic when he first got to Boston as the Bruins’ new head coach.

One thing those around Sturm told him, though, was that Kastelic wanted to play his natural center position. To the contrary of his initial wishes, the right wing has been Kastelic’s exclusive home through 27 games this season.​

“When I told him the first time, he was not happy, probably,” Sturm said of moving Kastelic from the middle. “He didn’t say anything, but I knew he was not happy. But now look at him.”

The 26-year-old forward has been an unexpected difference-maker on Sturm’s roster. It is more than the fights and hits that give Kastelic value on this Bruins team; it is the precision at the face-off dot, penalty-kill ability and desire to always do more.

Kastelic’s promotion to the third line with Fraser Minten and Tanner Jeannot was a result of this. It is a combination Sturm has left untouched for the last month, despite other movement in the forward group.

“We have toughness, we have grit, we have a little bit of speed. We have a young kid kind of playing his way into this league, I would say, and he doesn’t have to worry about anything else,” Sturm said. “They work extremely hard. So for me, there was no reason to change it.”​

That young kid Sturm refers to is Minten. The 21-year-old center has skated in every game for Boston so far this year and is becoming more comfortable with his NHL role. Kastelic has been a help with that.

“He does great alongside Tanner on the wings and is very good at talking things through during the game. Smart, hardworking, great teammate,” Minten said of Kastelic. “They’re actually really nice guys, but I’d be really scared of them if I was on the other team, probably. It is good to have toughness like that. Guys that are competitive and have your back.”

In the dwindling moments of Saturday’s scoreless first period against the Detroit Red Wings, Kastelic dropped the gloves with Moritz Seider and handily managed the bout. The Bruins went on to open scoring early in the middle frame, and ultimately won 3-2 in a shootout.