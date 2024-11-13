ST. LOUIS -- David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 remaining, and the Boston Bruins rallied past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.
Pastrnak game-winner caps Bruins comeback against Blues
Boston scores 3 goals in 3rd period for 1st win when trailing after 2nd
The Bruins (8-7-2) entered the third period trailing 2-0 and were 0-7-0 this season when trailing after two periods, outscored 16-5.
Pastrnak, who also had an assist, scored on a one-timer from the left circle through goalie Jordan Binnington.
"What a crazy shift it was," Pastrnak said. "It was a couple looks we had with [Charlie] McAvoy and Mason [Lohrei] who were doing their thing and kind of buzzing around. [The Blues] kind of collapsed and the puck bounced to Charlie and it kicked to him. It was over to me and I shot it as hard as I could."
McAvoy also had a goal and an assist, Morgan Geekie scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins, who are 4-1-1 their past six games.
"We stayed patient, honestly," Pastrnak said. "I felt good after two. Even though we didn't score, you could feel that there was the belief, and we were really one bounce away because there was some chances. The goalie [Binnington] played really well on the other end. The mindset going into the third was good."
Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist scored, and Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues (7-9-0), have lost three in a row and ended a season-long five-game homestand 2-3-0. St. Louis was 5-0-0 when leading after two periods.
"We just stopped making plays, stopped putting pucks on the tape and let them come at us, played in our end the whole period," Schenn said. "Five-on-five just in general, we're not generating enough to tilt the ice. I'm not saying score goals, just to put them on their heels a little bit. We've got to find a way. Special was good tonight, they gave us a chance to win the hockey game. Our goalie was good. We just sat back in the third and quit making some plays. Not plays, just passes on the tape. They came at us, and we're on our heels the whole third."
Geekie made it 2-1 at 4:53 of the third period off a 2-on-1 with Pastrnak, finishing a one-timer after Colton Parayko lost the puck at the offensive zone blue line. McAvoy tied it 2-2 at 9:15 on a slap slot from straightaway near the point.
Geekie was a healthy scratch the past three games.
"Obviously it was a big goal in the game," Geekie said. "I kind of felt like we were all over it tonight and it was nice to see one go in."
Schenn made it 1-0 at 9:24 of the second period with his first goal in 14 games and St. Louis' first power-play goal on home ice this season, ending an 0-for-21 drought.
Sundqvist made it 2-0 at 12:12 with another power-play goal from the low slot.
"We were attacking more, talking more about shooting the puck," Sundqvist said regarding the power play. "I think we've been passing up too many opportunities. I think it's trying to shoot more pucks and be good at recovering them."
St. Louis pulled Binnington after the Pastrnak goal but was not able to get any shots on Swayman.
"It was galvanizing; you could tell the energy in our room after the game," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "What I'm happy with is this morning we had a lot of energy. The players were excited to play. I thought we were going to be good. We started the game well. They scored a couple nice power-play goals in the second, we fell behind, but we talked about staying with it for 60 minutes and playing the right way.
"Even though we made a couple mistakes in the third still, because you're going to make mistakes, we just kept battling. We got to the goal line. We got some greasy goals. I know the last one was a nice goal, but even if you look at McAvoy's goal, the shot is beautiful. ... It's a second- and third-effort League and that's what we talked about."
NOTES: Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm blocked a Justin Faulk shot at 4:34 of the first period on St. Louis' first power play and did not return with a lower-body injury. Montgomery said after the game the team would know more Wednesday. ... Pastrnak had 10 shots on goal. He has five points (one goal, four assists) the past three games. ... Boston is 6-0-2 in its past eight games in St. Louis. ... Blues forward Jordan Kyrou had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (three goals, two assists). ... St. Louis has been outscored 15-6 during its losing streak, including 10-1 in the third period.