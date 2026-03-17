Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Overtime Loss to Devils

NEW JERSEY –– The Boston Bruins could not find a full 60 minutes in New Jersey.

Despite a fiery start and lead, the B’s fell 4-3 in overtime to the Devils on Monday at Prudential Center. David Pastrnak led his group into the fight, though, and posted two goals, including the tying tally in the third, which secured a point for the Bruins.

“This guy, he gave us everything he had,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Not just because he scored two goals, he was the driver. He was good on the bench; he was always pushing guys. For me, he was by far the best player on the ice today.”

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead early. Marat Khusnutdinov sent the puck up to Henri Jokiharju at the point, where he launched it on net. Pastrnak picked up the rebound, pulled a slick move in close, and put it past Devils’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom at 4:02. Pastrnak was skating on the first line with Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten, a combination Sturm returned to on Monday.

“It is fun. They are super mature for their age,” Pastrnak said. “We obviously played a little bit together, had some success.”

Jokiharju was in his first game since Feb. 28 and earned his first point since Jan. 11 with an assist on the scoring play. The defenseman was on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov and finished the night with a point, three blocks and one hit through 19:14 of ice time.

Pavel Zacha, the former Devil, doubled the Bruins’ advantage to 2-0 at 14:29. Charlie McAvoy broke up a New Jersey rush at the blue line and sprung the puck up to Viktor Arvidsson, who set Zacha up for a knock-in shot from the left doorstep. It was Zacha’s 20th goal of the season; his career-high is 21.

Pastrnak and McAvoy both extended their point streaks in the first period to six and seven, respectively.