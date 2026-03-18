Zacha Scores Twice in Bruins Overtime Loss to Canadiens

MONTREAL –– Andrew Peeke slid into the crease and got his body in front of a Nick Suzuki shot.

There were just over three minutes remaining in regulation, and the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens were locked at 2-2. Peeke dropped to his knees and hovered over the puck until Jeremy Swayman collected it, and the play was blown dead.

“I see him shooting, so I just tried to get in the net and play goalie for a sec,” Peeke said. “I just know that I can’t put my hand over the puck and cover it. So, tried to build a little bridge in between myself and, I guess, just take the whacks from there. It’s scrambled eggs at that point, so just continue to do what I can.”

Along with Pavel Zacha’s two-goal showing, Peeke’s moment between the pipes pushed the B’s to overtime, where they ultimately fell 3-2 to the Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre to close out their road trip. Boston grabbed four of the six points available on the three-game swing.

“Guys worked extremely hard for 60 minutes,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Coming in here on a back-to-back, in Montreal, to have a game like this – and they’re waiting for us, too – give my guys a lot of credit. They worked.”

Swayman was a key part of that effort, too, making 28 saves in his 45th game of the season.

“Really proud of the group and just the resilience. Knowing the importance of the game, the way that we played a full 60 – I think that was impressive and important this time of the year,” the netminder said.

Despite facing the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center 24 hours prior, the Bruins got out to a strong start on Tuesday. Tanner Jeannot got a high stick to the face, drawing a four-minute power play for Boston just 25 seconds into the game. The Bruins took advantage of the opportunity.