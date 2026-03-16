Need to Know: Bruins at Devils

Korpisalo will start in net for Boston in New Jersey

korpi cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

NEW JERSEY –– The Boston Bruins continue their road trip on Monday in New Jersey with a matchup against the Devils.

The 7 p.m. puck drop at Prudential Center marks the second of three times the teams will meet this regular season. The Bruins beat the Devils 4-1 on Dec. 6 at TD Garden.

“It is always a tricky situation when a team like this, they’re not really happy, but they’re 5-2-0 in their last seven games, I think, so they have a lot of weapons, and they can score,” head coach Marco Sturm said of the Devils. “We just have to make sure we do our job. We’ve got to keep them off the scoresheet.”

The B’s are coming off a 3-2 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Monday’s game is the first of a back-to-back; Boston faces the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Sturm made some tweaks to the forward group. Marat Khusnutdinov is moving up to the first line alongside Fraser Minten and David Pastrnak, while Morgan Geekie is on the third line with Elias Lindholm and Alex Steeves, who is slotting in for Mikey Eyssimont. Tanner Jeannot is back on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic.

“The kids line, we call it,” Sturm said of the Khusnutdinov, Minten and Pastrnak combination. “I wasn’t sure about last game. They did a good job – overall, the lines – they did a good job. But I don’t know, I felt like there was something missing, I felt like, as a group. That’s why I went back to the kids line.”

Minten was the first-line pivot against the Capitals, too, and is handling the heightened responsibility well. The 21-year-old rookie has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) through 66 games.

“It’s the confidence, for sure,” Sturm said of Minten. “When you have that, I think it automatically gives you more boost. It could be his skating, could be just his calmness on the ice, playing a two-way game. I think he’s just still growing, he’s still becoming a man.”

Henri Jokiharju is also entering the lineup for the first time since Feb. 28. The 26-year-old defenseman is expected to be on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov.

“I just want him to go out and play good defensively. Play fast and close a little bit quicker,” Sturm said. “I think that’s really the message with him. Guys are pushing here, not just the forwards but also on D.”

Jokiharju talks before BOS takes on NJD

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for Boston. The 31-year-old goaltender last played on March 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, making 35 saves. Korpisalo has a 3.28 goals against average and a .892 save percentage through 25 games this season.
  • Charlie McAvoy scored twice on Saturday against the Capitals. The defenseman has 49 points (nine goals, 40 assists) through 54 games. McAvoy enters Monday’s matchup on a six-game point streak; he has four goals and four assists through that stretch. He remains on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot, averaging a team-high 24:19 of ice time per night.
  • Pavel Zacha was the sixth overall pick of the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old forward spent seven years with New Jersey before getting traded to Boston in July 2022. Zacha has 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) through 63 games while centering the second line between Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson.  

Opposing View

  • The Devils most recently beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-4 on Saturday at Prudential Center. Nico Hischier had two goals, and Cody Glass, Arseny Gritsyuk, Jack Hughes and Timo Meier also scored in the win. Netminder Jake Allen made 27 saves on 31 shots. New Jersey is in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points.
  • Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) through 66 games this season. He has been on the second line with Connor Brown and Hughes, who won a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games with McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman. Bratt is also on the first power-play unit.
  • New Jersey’s power play is ranked 10th in the NHL at 22.5%. The Devils scored two goals on the man advantage on Saturday against the Kings. Hischier leads his team with eight PPG. New Jersey’s penalty kill is 15th in the league at 79.4%.

Sturm gives updates ahead of BOS @ NJD

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