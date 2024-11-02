Korpisalo makes 20 saves, Bruins shut out Flyers

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for Boston (5-6-1), and Matthew Poitras and Justin Brazeau scored. It was the Bruins' first win in three games (1-2-0).

"Big game today," Korpisalo said. "We took the driver's seat right away, and we kept it. And those are a full good 60 minutes."

Aleksei Kolosov made 20 saves for Philadelphia (4-7-1) after replacing Samuel Ersson at 7:36 of the first period. Ersson left the game because of a lower-body injury after stopping all eight shots he faced. The Flyers did not have a timetable for when Ersson could play again.

"[Kolosov] made some big saves, he kept us in it," Flyers captain Sean Couturier said. "They were outshooting us most of the game and he kept us in there, gave us a chance and that's what you want from your goalie."

The Bruins got a strong effort from their goalie. It was Korpisalo's first shutout since joining the Bruins in a trade that sent Linus Ullmark, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner as the top goalie in the NHL, to the Ottawa Senators on June 24.