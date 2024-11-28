Zacha scores twice in 3rd, lifts Bruins past Islanders

Brad Marchand also scored twice, and David Pastrnak had three assists for the Bruins (11-10-3), who were coming off a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves.

“We showed signs last night that we had opportunities,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “Tonight, what’s the difference? We just put the puck in the back of the net. I thought, actually, last night we played a tighter game defensively. We didn’t give up as much as we did tonight, but you’re going to have these games, especially when you are in a back-to-back situation. You have two teams that are desperate for points. It certainly wasn’t our cleanest game, but that’s hockey. Sometimes you find ways to win when you are not at your best, and that’s a good sign for our group."

Brock Nelson had two goals and an assist, and Maxim Tsyplakov had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (8-10-5), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1). Ilya Sorokin made 15 saves.

“I feel like we're playing good. We're not winning. I'm not stupid, I know that. I know it's a big part of the equation here,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “What good is it going to do for us if I’m always focusing only on the result? I mean, it's the way we're playing. We're not giving up 40 shots, we're giving up 21. We're not giving up 22 scoring chances, we're giving up 10-12. So, we are doing a lot of good things. I'd rather focus on those things than going and saying to you, ‘Oh, yeah, we did this bad and that bad.’ I would rather focus on things we're doing well, and hopefully that will turn around for us. But I realize that we're making mistakes at key times that cause goals against, but this is a team game, and I'm going to stick with our guys.”