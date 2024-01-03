COLUMBUS -- James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists to help the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight win, 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
Van Riemsdyk sparks Bruins past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win
Has goal, 2 assists; Columbus loses 5th in 6 games
All four victories have come since Dec. 27, when play resumed following the NHL holiday break.
“We were probably playing a little uneven going into [the break],” van Riemsdyk said. “So, coming out of that we really took advantage of that as far as hitting the reset and kind of getting back to the things that made us successful.
“I think we’ve done a really good job of focusing on that and executing that coming out of the break.”
Kevin Shattenkirk, Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic scored, and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Bruins (23-7-6).
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he liked how van Riemsdyk responded to being scratched for the 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
“He’s contributing to our team game every night,” Montgomery said. “Somehow, he always ends up getting a play because he’s smart. He gets to the right areas.”
Kent Johnson scored, and Spencer Martin made 23 saves in his first start since Dec. 7 for the Blue Jackets (12-19-8), who have lost five of six (1-2-3).
“They're a good team for a reason,” Johnson said. “They've been doing it for years. So, they're definitely good at it. Anytime we're playing top teams, we can kind of learn from them. It's a copycat league -- try to be like them, whether it's systems, special teams or plays their top guys are making. There is always something you take.”
Shattenkirk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the second period from the right wall above the face-off circle. He has three goals in the past three games.
“Seems like those ones are going in when things are going well,” he said. “For me, a lot of times when I’m shooting, I’m not shooting to score, it’s shooting for tips and I’m hoping more than anything that it creates a rebound. … That’s what I was thinking, getting it to the net with some bodies there.”
Johnson tied it 1-1 at 4:06, taking a pass from Ivan Provorov in the high slot and scoring with a snap shot.
Van Riemsdyk put the Bruins ahead 2-1 on the power play at 13:07. A shot from the point by Hampus Lindholm deflected off teammate Jake DeBrusk’s stick in the slot, and van Riemsdyk tipped the puck in front.
“They were able to take advantage of their opportunities and we weren’t,” Provorov said. “For most of the game it was a pretty even game, but there were moments in the second and third periods where they kind of took over and we weren’t able to contain them.”
Heinen made it 3-1 at 7:29 of the third period on the rebound of van Riemsdyk’s shot.
Montgomery said the line of van Riemsdyk, Frederic and Heinen was the difference.
“Really pleased. They played a big, heavy game,” he said. “I thought the third goal that extended the lead was huge for us.”
Frederic pushed it to 4-1 at 15:54 from low in the right circle, finishing a 2-on-1 off a pass from van Riemsdyk.
“That's how they play,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “They wear you down. Nothing flashy, just strong 1-on-1 simple plays. Every mistake you make they're going to make you pay. But they don't force things with the puck. Real good teaching game for us on how to play where we want to be.”
NOTES: Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei left the game at 10:19 of the second period after taking a puck to the face. He lost a tooth, but the ice crew found it in the shavings in front of the Boston bench and gave it to the medical staff. Lohrei returned for the third period. … DeBrusk has six points (two goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. … Bruins forward David Pastrnak had a four-game point streak end (seven points; three goals, four assists). … Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli had a four-game point streak end (four points; two goals, two assists).