Bruins Hold off Kraken, Extend Winning Streak to Five Games

Arvidsson increased the lead to 2-0 at 3:45. Pavel Zacha entered the offensive zone and made a cross-ice pass to Arvidsson, who attempted a centering pass to Casey Mittelstadt from the left side before the puck ricocheted off the stick of Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz and into the net.

“We’re healthy, we’re really skating and helping each other, finding each other with close passes and really connecting,” Arvidsson said of his line. “We’re just having fun out there and that’s a big part of it, too.”

Seattle coach Lane Lambert called a timeout following Arvidsson’s goal.

“We’re down 2-0 and something has to happen,” Tolvanen said. “We had a pretty good push back, but a couple of early mistakes cost us today. The team responded pretty well (after the timeout). We started skating, moving and creating offense, too.”

The Kraken cut the deficit to 2-1 on Stephenson’s power-play goal at 7:29. He was positioned in front to redirect Jared McCann’s centering pass.

Kastelic then pushed the advantage to 3-1 at 4:40 of the second period. He stripped the puck from Matty Beniers inside the Seattle blue line, gained control and skated in on Daccord before chipping a backhand to the short side.

“That was huge,” Sturm said. “It was a weird time of the game. We were up one goal, they were pushing pretty good, so it was a critical time of the game and his effort, with a nice goal, helped us a lot to win tonight’s hockey game.”

Tolvanen cut it to 3-2 at 12:27 with a power-play goal, one-timing a loose puck in the right circle.

“It’s always nice to see the power play get a couple goals,” he said.

Pastrnak scored into an empty net on the power play with 15 seconds remaining in the third period for the 4-2 final. That gave Pastrnak his 10th career 20-goal season, moving him into a tie with Rick Middleton for the fourth most in Bruins history.

Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke left the game with a lower-body injury late in the first period and did not return.

“He’s going to try to skate [Friday], so we’ll see how it is,” Sturm said. “He’ll definitely come on the road (to Chicago, where Boston plays Saturday) and we don’t think it’s going to be long term. Hopefully, he’ll be back in Chicago, or the latest in Dallas (on Tuesday).”

NOTES: The Bruins retired Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 before the game, honoring his Hockey Hall of Fame career that included winning the Stanley Cup in 2011 with Boston. A Norris Trophy winner with the Bruins in 2008-09 as the NHL’s best defenseman, Chara was captain for all 14 of his seasons in Boston (2006-20). “It was an incredible night, and what an honor for Big Zee and everything he accomplished here,” Swayman said. “He’s a huge motivator for us and we want to be hanging right next to him one day. We had it circled on our calendar and it was perfect how it played out.”