Inside the Making of Chara’s Historic Banner-Raising Night 

BOSTON –– Samantha McGraw and Evan O’Brien stood at ice level, headsets strapped on, as Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 was raised to the TD Garden rafters.

It was a moment they had envisioned, planned, reworked and perfected for the past five months.

​A night of gold carpets, speeches, alumni appearances, video montages, and, of course, the unveiling of Chara’s banner, was thought out step by step, detail by detail, to make it a memorable celebration for both the fans and the 6-foot-9 man of the hour.

​McGraw, who is the Project Manager for the Boston Bruins, and O’Brein, who is the Game Presentation Manager, took this event personally, and it only benefited those in attendance and watching from home.

“The unique thing about planning a ceremony for Zdeno is we all lived through his career and were fans of the team throughout his career and cheered him on as a player,” McGraw said. “We all knew the backstory really well and knew his history, so it was really easy for us to think of special elements to add to the ceremony to make it unique to Zdeno.”

​One of the first choices McGraw, O’Brien and their team made was finding a host. It did not take long to land on Andrew Ference, who was Chara’s long-time defensive partner and fellow 2011 Stanley Cup Champion. The energy, no doubt, was there.

“He just has a really natural personality for something like this,” McGraw said. “He was a unanimous decision, and I think one of the best decisions that we’ve made so far.”

Chara’s No. 33 marked the 13th number raised to the rafters in the Bruins’ 100-plus history. There is a general template for what a ceremony like this looks like, but the B’s ensured the night was hyper-specific to Chara. Ference fed into that mindset.

“It is going to entail lots of speaking, it’s going to entail some video content, and, obviously, the banner going up. But a lot of it is, ‘How can you tailor it to Zee?’” O’Brien said. “Knowing the moments that, as a fan, impacted you the most – you’re in the fans’ shoes. And really, this is for Zdeno, but you get that reaction from the fans and being able to give them what they’re looking for.”