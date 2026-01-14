Swayman Posts Shutout in Bruins 3-0 Win Over Detroit

The goaltender made 24 saves on Tuesday at TD Garden

swayshutout
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Jeremy Swayman saw Joonas Korpisalo pitch a shutout on Sunday, and decided he wanted to do the same.

The Boston Bruins goaltender was back in the net for Tuesday’s contest against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden, and made 24 saves to keep the opponent off the scoresheet in the 3-0 win. It was Sayman’s first shutout of the season and 15th of his career.

“Korpi got it done [last game]. He’s just the best. We got the monkey off our back, and I’ve got to keep up with him,” Swayman said. “That’s awesome that we have that high competitiveness. And again, shutouts aren’t done without the boys in front of us, so huge credit goes to them for getting the job done tonight.”

Swayman paced the B’s to their fourth consecutive victory; they’ve won six of their last seven, too.

“I think it was one of the most complete games we’ve played all year long, 5-on-5. Those are the games we have to take advantage of a little bit,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think guys were just ready to go today, right from the start.”

After a scoreless first period, Pavel Zacha put the Bruins ahead at 10:59 of the middle frame. Mason Lohrei kept the puck in the zone and whacked it over to Zacha, who wristed it from the high slot for the 1-0 lead. It was Zacha’s 14th goal of the season and the fourth in three games. Viktor Arvidsson’s secondary assist on the play extended his point streak to five games; he has two goals and four assists through that stretch.

“First, I was trying to shoot, but I couldn’t get a lane to the net. I tried to get it back, but then I saw Mase did a great pinch there,” Zacha said. “I kind of had it all open there after, so I was trying to shoot as hard as I could, and I’m happy it went in.”

​Fraser Minten widened the gap in the third period with his 11th goal of the season; it was his fourth point in three games. David Pastrnak left the puck for Charlie McAvoy at the top of the zone, who carried it down and found Minten open on the doorstep to knock in for the 2-0 advantage at 3:49.

Zacha, Minten, and Swayman speak with the media following 3-0 shutout W vs DET

“Felt good,” Minten said. “I think our goalies have been outstanding and we’ve just been doing a good job of playing our system.”

Pastrnak’s assist on the play pushed him past Bobby Orr for sole possession of seventh place on the Bruins’ all-time points list with 889.

“He’s a special, special player. The stuff he does sometimes on the ice, even today – every game, it doesn’t matter – it’s pretty amazing,” Sturm said. “Not too many guys can do that, so it was just probably a matter of time. But catching a guy like that, it’s pretty cool. And the nice part about him is he’s not done yet here in Boston.”

The Bruins continued their defensive dominance for the rest of the night, and Mark Kastelic’s empty-net tally brought the matchup to its final 3-0 standing at 16:01. It was Kastelic’s seventh goal of the season.

“I think just playing a little bit more simple and focusing on five minutes at a time,” Zacha said. “Just being a great defensive team. I think that’s one of the things from the start of the season we really pride ourselves on – being good defensively and playing these close games, and be able to win them.”

The Bruins close out their homestand on Thursday when they host the Seattle Kraken. The team is honoring Zdeno Chara pregame by retiring his No. 33 to the TD Garden rafters.

Sturm speaks with the media following 3-0 shutout W vs DET

Related Content

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star of the Week

DET at BOS | Recap

Bruins Sign Jonathan Aspirot to Two-Year Contract Extension

Zacha Earns Bruins Lead

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings 

TD Bank to Host Small Business Takeover During January 13 Bruins Game at TD Garden

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Boston Bruins Promote Glen Thornborough to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Korpisalo Makes 27 Saves, Bruins Shut Out Penguins for 3rd Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Pittsburgh

Bruins Sign Jonathan Aspirot to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Sunday Read: Bruins ‘Really Happy’ for Khusnutdinov Success  

Zacha, Khusnutdinov Post Hat Tricks in 10-2 Bruins Win Over Rangers 

Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers 

In the System: Locmelis, P-Bruins Set for Three-in-Three

Korpisalo Backstops Bruins to 4-1 Win Over Flames

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames 

Bruins Close Road Trip With 7-4 Loss to Kraken

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken 

Bruins Activate Henri Jokiharju; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

Practice Report: Bruins Look to Close Road Trip on High Note 