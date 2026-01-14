Swayman Posts Shutout in Bruins 3-0 Win Over Detroit

BOSTON –– Jeremy Swayman saw Joonas Korpisalo pitch a shutout on Sunday, and decided he wanted to do the same.

The Boston Bruins goaltender was back in the net for Tuesday’s contest against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden, and made 24 saves to keep the opponent off the scoresheet in the 3-0 win. It was Sayman’s first shutout of the season and 15th of his career.

“Korpi got it done [last game]. He’s just the best. We got the monkey off our back, and I’ve got to keep up with him,” Swayman said. “That’s awesome that we have that high competitiveness. And again, shutouts aren’t done without the boys in front of us, so huge credit goes to them for getting the job done tonight.”

Swayman paced the B’s to their fourth consecutive victory; they’ve won six of their last seven, too.

“I think it was one of the most complete games we’ve played all year long, 5-on-5. Those are the games we have to take advantage of a little bit,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think guys were just ready to go today, right from the start.”

After a scoreless first period, Pavel Zacha put the Bruins ahead at 10:59 of the middle frame. Mason Lohrei kept the puck in the zone and whacked it over to Zacha, who wristed it from the high slot for the 1-0 lead. It was Zacha’s 14th goal of the season and the fourth in three games. Viktor Arvidsson’s secondary assist on the play extended his point streak to five games; he has two goals and four assists through that stretch.

“First, I was trying to shoot, but I couldn’t get a lane to the net. I tried to get it back, but then I saw Mase did a great pinch there,” Zacha said. “I kind of had it all open there after, so I was trying to shoot as hard as I could, and I’m happy it went in.”

​Fraser Minten widened the gap in the third period with his 11th goal of the season; it was his fourth point in three games. David Pastrnak left the puck for Charlie McAvoy at the top of the zone, who carried it down and found Minten open on the doorstep to knock in for the 2-0 advantage at 3:49.