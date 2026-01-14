Swayman makes 24 saves, Bruins shut out Red Wings for 4th straight win

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Tuesday.
It was Swayman’s first shutout this season and his 17th in the NHL.
“We played to our identity, and you see the results when we do that,” Swayman said. “It’s something we can build on and I’m proud of this group to get it done tonight.”
Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins (26-19-2), who have won six of their past seven games (6-1-0). It was the second consecutive shutout by Boston after Joonas Korpisalo posted a 27-save performance in a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
“It was one of the most complete games we’ve played all year long 5-on-5,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “Those are the games we have to take advantage of a little bit (when an opponent is playing back-to-back games). Guys were just ready to go today right from the start.”
Boston has allowed only three goals in the first four games of its current five-game homestand.
“Best stat -- ever,” Swayman said. “That was awesome. Obviously, ‘Korpi’ got it done (Sunday) and he’s the best. We got the monkey off our back, and I need to keep up with him. It’s awesome we have that high competitiveness, and shutouts are hard without the boys in front of us, so a huge credit goes to them and getting the job done tonight.”
Cam Talbot made 38 saves for the Red Wings (28-16-4), who had won four in a row and six of eight (6-1-1), including a 4-3 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
“He played really good, especially early,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “You get in late, you’ve got to find your legs quick against a heavy forechecking team, and it took us five, seven minutes, but after that we established our forecheck and it was a pretty evenly played game, but the third period went their way.”
After a scoreless first period, Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 10:59 of the second. Viktor Arvidsson screened Talbot in front of the net before Zacha’s wrister from the slot went in high glove side.
“I just tried to shoot it as hard as I could and I’m happy it went in,” Zacha said.
Minten extended it to 2-0 at 3:49 of the third period. Charlie McAvoy received a pass from Pastrnak high in the offensive zone and took a shot from just inside the blue line. Talbot made the initial stop, but McAvoy followed the shot, retrieved the rebound and fed Minten for the easy tap-in from the far post.
“Those are always very nice,” Minten said of his finish after McAvoy’s effort on that goal.
Kastelic scored an empty-net goal at 16:01 for the 3-0 final.
Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said the most disappointing aspect of the game was not providing any offense after the way Talbot played.
“He played unreal,” Seider said. “He kept us in the game the whole way and stepped up when we needed him. That’s the most frustrating thing when you can’t get it done for your goaltender when they show up every night.”
With his assist on Minten’s goal, David Pastrnak (889 points) surpassed Bobby Orr for seventh-most points in Bruins history.
“He’s a special player,” Sturm said of Pastrnak. “The stuff he does on the ice every game is pretty amazing and not too many guys can do that. It was just a matter of time, but catching a guy like (Orr) is pretty cool. The nice part about David is he’s not done yet here in Boston, so we’re going to talk about him for a while. He’s a treat out there with the stuff he does and it’s pretty cool to watch every day.”
NOTES: Boston forward Morgan Geekie, who leads the team with 25 goals this season, returned to the lineup after leaving in the first period of a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday and missing Sunday’s victory to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's second child. He had two shots on goal in 15:57 of ice time. … With his 17th career shutout, Swayman surpassed Gilles Gilbert (16) for 10th most in franchise history.