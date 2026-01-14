Swayman makes 24 saves, Bruins shut out Red Wings for 4th straight win

Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins (26-19-2), who have won six of their past seven games (6-1-0). It was the second consecutive shutout by Boston after Joonas Korpisalo posted a 27-save performance in a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

“It was one of the most complete games we’ve played all year long 5-on-5,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “Those are the games we have to take advantage of a little bit (when an opponent is playing back-to-back games). Guys were just ready to go today right from the start.”

Boston has allowed only three goals in the first four games of its current five-game homestand.

“Best stat -- ever,” Swayman said. “That was awesome. Obviously, ‘Korpi’ got it done (Sunday) and he’s the best. We got the monkey off our back, and I need to keep up with him. It’s awesome we have that high competitiveness, and shutouts are hard without the boys in front of us, so a huge credit goes to them and getting the job done tonight.”

Cam Talbot made 38 saves for the Red Wings (28-16-4), who had won four in a row and six of eight (6-1-1), including a 4-3 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

“He played really good, especially early,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “You get in late, you’ve got to find your legs quick against a heavy forechecking team, and it took us five, seven minutes, but after that we established our forecheck and it was a pretty evenly played game, but the third period went their way.”

After a scoreless first period, Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 10:59 of the second. Viktor Arvidsson screened Talbot in front of the net before Zacha’s wrister from the slot went in high glove side.

“I just tried to shoot it as hard as I could and I’m happy it went in,” Zacha said.