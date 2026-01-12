Boston Bruins Promote Glen Thornborough to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

The Boston Bruins today announced that Glen Thornborough has been promoted to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Boston Bruins. Thornborough will continue in his role as president of TD Garden.

In this newly expanded role, Thornborough will work closely with Cam Neely, president of the Boston Bruins, to gain experience across the team’s hockey operations department. Thornborough will focus on bringing business and hockey operations into closer alignment, utilizing his deeper understanding of hockey operations to advance and evolve the team’s overall business goals. He will continue to be responsible for shaping the organization’s brand strategy, driving revenue growth, fan engagement, community relations, and overall success in all non-hockey aspects of the Bruins.

“Glen has had tremendous success in leading the Bruins’ business strategy, driving growth and innovation across our organization,” said Bruins CEO and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs. “In his new role, Glen will ensure our hockey and business operations are deeply aligned, identifying key areas where we can push the evolution of the Boston Bruins, setting the team up for continued success in the future.”

“Glen’s expertise in business strategy has been invaluable to the Boston Bruins, consistently positioning our organization as a league leader in growth generation,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “I’m excited for him to step into this new role and for us to collaborate more closely to align our hockey and business operations goals as we push our team into a new era.”

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this newly expanded role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Boston Bruins,” said Thornborough. “Under Cam’s leadership, the Bruins have been one of the most successful NHL franchises, and I look forward to working more closely with him to develop a unified business and hockey strategy to drive further success for this historic organization.”

Thornborough will retain his concurrent leadership role as president of TD Garden, which he has held since 2023, where he is responsible for driving the overall business performance, including venue operations and strategy development. Thornborough’s leadership across both TD Garden and the Bruins reflects the deep connection between these organizations, and how each thrives in the other’s success. By leading the strategy and performance at TD Garden while shaping the Bruins’ business strategy as EVP and COO, Thornborough will ensure a synergy between the organizations to strengthen fan experience, brand, and overall business performance.