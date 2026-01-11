Need to Know: Bruins vs. Pittsburgh

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are right back at it.

The B’s will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 5 p.m. matchup at TD Garden on Sunday, following their blowout 10-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The team enjoyed the historic showing, but is refocusing for an important contest against Pittsburgh, which is one point ahead of the Bruins in the standings.

Morgan Geekie left Saturday’s game after the first period to tend to a family matter and will be out again on Sunday. “Everything is fine, but we respect his privacy,” said Sturm. Mikey Eyssimont will sub in for Geekie.

Elias Lindholm also left the game early with a lower-body injury as a precautionary measure, but “looks good” and should be able to play against the Penguins, per Sturm. “We’ll just have to wait for Elias to confirm after warmups,” he added.