Chara, Teammates React to No. 33 Getting Raised to the TD Garden Rafters

BOSTON –– A bellowing “Thank you, Chara” chant echoed through TD Garden on Thursday night.

​The former captain had just addressed the crowd ahead of his No. 33 getting raised to the rafters. He spoke of signing in Boston in 2006, hoisting a Stanley Cup in 2011 and the city becoming home to him and his family.

​Zdeno Chara thanked the fans for always supporting him, and they returned the message.

“I was very close to getting very emotional,” Chara said. “I almost cracked.”

Chara, his wife, Tatiana, and their children, Elliz, Zach and Ben, soon made their way over to the banner. Chara motioned for them to start pulling the ropes. The 6-foot-9 defenseman stood and watched as his legacy was cemented into Boston Bruins history for eternity.

As was his mentality as a player, this accolade was a group achievement for Chara.

“I think that’s the biggest award for me – to see my children, my family doing it instead of me. I think I get better joy watching them do it than the joy of me doing it. It’s so much more meaningful,” Chara said. “I am speechless. Literally, I am speechless. It is one of those things that no matter how many times you picture it or imagine it, when it’s actually happening, it’s so much better and so much nicer. It’s emotional, it’s satisfaction.”

Andrew Ference, who was with the Bruins from 2006 to 2013 and skated on a pair with Chara, hosted the ceremony. He brought the laughs, but also the tears, to an arena that was more-than-ready to celebrate a player who gave his heart and soul to the Spoked-B for 14 seasons.​

“It really chokes you up. It is your buddy, and it is his big night. Get to reflect through the hosting duties and come up with some stories within a certain timeline; it’s hard to pick some of the highlights,” Ference said. “You start to have these memories of times you experienced together – going through some pretty tough moments of loss, and obviously the greatest moments of winning with, literally, your best friends.”