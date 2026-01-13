**Boston, MA\] January 13, 2026** – The tenth [TD Bank Small Business Takeover initiative will take place during tonight's Boston Bruins game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight’s Small Business Takeover features Clover, a Boston-based fast-food innovator known for its veggie-forward, farm-to-table approach. For the Small Business Takeover, TD Bank turns over all possible advertising to one of their small business clients for the duration of the game. This includes the 360 LED screens, dasher boards, video walls, roster card and TD Bank corporate suite in addition to digital support from Bruins social channels.

Since 2008, Clover has redefined fast food by partnering with New England farmers to deliver fresh, locally sourced meals quickly. After navigating a challenging few years, Clover is stronger than ever, doubling down on its mission to support the local economy and transform the food system. In early 2026, Clover will open two new locations, but first, fans can experience its unique farm-to-table sandwiches and bowls in one of Boston’s most iconic venues throughout the month of January at the Clover pop-up in TD Garden.

During Clover’s January tenure at the TD Garden on Level 7, fans can taste a limited-time menu celebrating the region’s winter harvest with ingredients sourced exclusively from local farms. Highlights include:

Chickpea Fritter Sandwich – A Boston icon beloved by fans.

– A Boston icon beloved by fans. Rosemary Fries – Hand cut potatoes fried to a perfect golden crisp, then tossed with sea salt and rosemary.

– Hand cut potatoes fried to a perfect golden crisp, then tossed with sea salt and rosemary. The Popper – A cult-favorite sandwich inspired by jalapeño poppers from the former Charlie Horse Tavern in Bridgewater, MA. Featuring fried Rhode Island mushrooms glazed with honey-sriracha and finished with jalapeño cream cheese and ribbons of kale.

– A cult-favorite sandwich inspired by jalapeño poppers from the former Charlie Horse Tavern in Bridgewater, MA. Featuring fried Rhode Island mushrooms glazed with honey-sriracha and finished with jalapeño cream cheese and ribbons of kale. Home Team Chocolate Chip Cookies – House made classic cookies topped with whipped cream and home team-themed sprinkles.

“Clover’s mission to transform the local food system aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting small businesses that make a real impact in their communities,” said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President, New England Metro, TD Bank. “We’re proud to spotlight Clover at TD Garden and give fans a taste of what makes this Boston-based business so special.”

Echoing their excitement, Clover's CEO Julia Wrin Piper says, “This partnership has been incredible, and it's deeply rewarding to bring Clover to TD Garden, one of America's most iconic venues. We’re thrilled to share the food we love with Boston fans and celebrate the work of the New England farms that make it all possible."

TD Bank's Small Business Takeover initiative began in 2017 to promote New England small businesses on a larger scale at TD Garden during a Bruins home game. Previous participants of the initiative include Red Apple Farms, Pan D'Avignon, Energy Shield of New Hampshire, Black Earth Composting, Day's Jewelers, The Barkery, Bay State Cruise Company and Sunbug Solar.

About Clover

Clover was founded in 2008 with a mission to revolutionize fast food through a veggie-forward, farm-to-table approach. By sourcing ingredients from local farms and crafting inventive, seasonal menus, Clover is committed to sustainability, community, and making big farm flavors accessible to everyone. Clover has 11 restaurants and will be opening 2 new outlets in Cambridge and Boston in early 2026.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by assets, providing over 10 million custearly 2026 a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at approximately 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/TDBank_US/.

TD Bank is a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, a top 10 North American bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are one of the “Original Six” franchises of the National Hockey League, and the oldest club based in the United States. The Bruins have remained one of the NHL’s most successful franchises throughout their history, ranking second in all-time wins and winning six Stanley Cups (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011). For more information on the team, please visit www.BostonBruins.com.

About TD Garden

TD Garden, New England’s premier sports and entertainment arena, is home to the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics and hosts world-class concerts, family shows, and special events. TD Garden is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for fans while supporting local businesses and community initiatives.